Le Sueur-Henderson junior Halle Bemmels was recognized for her active role in the community as one of just 36 students statewide to receive the 2020 Minnesota State High School League ExCEL award.
Bemmels had been nominated by her school, along with junior Zach Berndt for the award, which is given to high school juniors that help their community through athletics or the fine arts and community service.
“Just being picked as a nominee from my school was a cool honor for me, because there are so many great candidates in my class,” said Bemmels.
Bemmels has stayed busy in her many years at Le Sueur-Henderson. As an athlete, Bemmels not only plays in volleyball, basketball and softball, she also coaches youth teams and works local tournaments in town. In the arts, Bemmels explores music through band, choir and has taken part in jazz band and singing groups. She’s also the junior class president, sits on Student Council, takes part in the National Honor Society, prom committee, the drug and alcohol free group known as Target, and is the founder of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Getting the fellowship off the ground this school year has been one of Bemmels proudest achievements as a student at LS-H.
“It's been amazing to watch my goal of starting the group come to life,” said Bemmels. “Seeing the students come together for something much bigger than sports has been so inspiring for me.”
When Bemmels is not in school, she is often taking her music, voice and guitar to local events like prom fundraisers, Night Out on the Town and her church.
“I think the coolest thing about singing is it's something I really enjoy and it's giving back to the community,” said Bemmels. “I'm glad I was encouraged by my grandpa to sing and play, because it's brought many amazing people into my life and has taught me to be confident in myself.”
Her church is also where Bemmels spends a lot of time volunteering in addition to school sponsored services like raking, the vision and hearing screening and the backpack program.
“I think that winning the award is a really a testament to all of those around me,” said Bemmels. “I'm really thankful for my family, coaches, teachers, teammates, and friends that have encouraged and pushed me to be my best self. I wouldn't have received this award without any of them.”