A man and woman were both accused of selling nearly 14 grams of methamphetamine in the city of Le Center.
Julie Lynn Smith, 40, of Chaska and James Richard Schuetz, 47, of Le Sueur, were both charged with a felony for second degree sale of a controlled substance.
According to the complaint, a confidential source told police that Smith offered to sell them 14 grams of meth for $400, but later asked for more money since she was driving to Le Center for the sale.
Provided with a recording device, a digital scale and $500, the source allegedly met Smith in a Gray Chevy Silverado outside Casey's. Smith was reportedly in the in the passenger seat while Schuetz drove her and the source to North Cordova Ave. to complete the transaction.
Agents said they could hear Smith ask Schuetz for the methamphetamine. Schuetz reportedly took out a plastic baggie, weighed it on the scale provided by the source, and exchanged it for $440. Using a Nartec swab, law enforcement later tested the substance presumptive positive for meth.