The Le Sueur-Henderson School Board went back to the drawing board Monday after voters rejected the district’s bond referendum to support a two-building district and building renovations.
In a final tally certified by the school district on Monday, 58% of voters (965) opposed the first referendum question, which requested $50 million to support a Pre-K-3 expansion to Le Sueur-Henderson, renovations to Hilltop Elementary and the demolition of Park Elementary. A total 689 voters cast their ballots in favor of the referendum.
The proposal earned less support among Le Sueur precinct voters. In total, 64% of Le Sueur voters (715) opposed the referendum, while 391 people favored it. Henderson split in favor of the referendum with 52% of voters (216) approving the first question and 48% (199) voting against.
The second question asked the community to support a $7.5 million fieldhouse designed to include four basketball courts and a 200-meter indoor track in a 52,000-square-foot facility. This proposal was unpopular among both communities, as 74% of Le Sueur precinct voters (810) and 67% of Henderson precinct voters (279) shot it down. In the tally, 281 Le Sueur voters and 133 Henderson voters offered their support. Among all voters, 70% (1153) said "No," and 482 said "Yes."
At a special work session on Monday, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board discussed the feedback they heard from constituents in hopes of crafting a referendum that would earn the community’s support.
“This is a conversation with our community," said LS-H School Board Chair Brigid Tuck. “While I'm very disappointed in the results obviously, I think we did open that conversation, and people are looking at the schools and what our needs are and where we’re trying to go and what our vision is.”
Kraus Anderson Construction is continuing to advise Le Sueur-Henderson on the referendum process. Representatives Jason Peterson and Gary Benson suggested the district plan a new referendum to go to ballot in August. This would avoid the referendum getting wrapped up in the 2022 mid-term elections in November, said Benson, and would give the district time to rethink the ballot questions.
The firm will also bring a range of alternative referendum options before the board at the next work session on Monday, Nov. 15. The public is invited to attend the work session at 6:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
Board Member Joe Roby warned against going too far back in the referendum process, and pointed out that the district already created an alternative option for the ballot question. A $48 million proposal to convert LS-H into a single campus district and renovate the middle/high school into a pre-K-12 building was one of two possible ballot questions brought before the School Board last July.
The Board backed the $50 million, two-campus option, but the district left the door open to bring the one-campus option to a vote in February if the November referendum failed.
“The press covered it — that if this failed, we would go out for a single-campus solution likely in February. If we all of a sudden back that up again and start throwing out other ideas, I don’t think that puts a lot of additional confidence in the district,” said Roby. “If we can monkey with the numbers at all, that’s fine, but the single campus works out to be the less expensive option, inflation aside.”
Roby further believed the single-campus proposal showed promise, based on its support in the school survey issued last spring. In a survey of 462 district residents, a 52% majority favored a one-building district at LS-H, while 44% were opposed. When asked about replacing Park and refurbishing Hilltop in a two-building district, a plurality of respondents (46%) said “No,” while approximately 44% supported it.
“I don’t want to go back out to the public and say ‘Well, that second half that we talked about, we’re not sure we really want to do that.’ Because the margin was within what the survey said,” said Roby.
School Board member Kelsey Schwartz said she also received questions from constituents asking why the district wasn’t supporting a single campus.
But Tuck and Superintendent Jim Wagner raised questions about the price tag attached to the original proposal. Since the $50 million ballot question was defeated by 300 votes, Wagner was skeptical a $48 million proposal would persuade those people to vote in favor and offset the probable increase in no votes from Henderson residents that want to keep Hilltop.
Benson advised the district to simplify the referendum to the essentials and build off of that until they hit a dollar amount acceptable to the community.
“The only thing that’s a real given in my mind is I think the dollar amount was way too big,” Benson told the School Board. “I’ve been all around the state. [I would hear] ‘It’s just too big.’ I think you have to start at Park being replaced at the high school. That’s our starting point … You might not go bigger than that, but you start with that and see what that looks like.”
School Board members Brian Sorenson and Tuck believed a $38 million sum could be more appealing to the community. In the community task force, many members leaned toward a $38 million price tag.
“Going back to the first steering committee that I was a part of, $37-38 [million] was the sweet spot that was discussed, and I think this would solve a lot of problems,” said Sorenson. “We have a lot of people in Le Sueur saying my taxes are going up, my taxes are going up, and they’re doing this and this. Yeah, we’re not part of the city, but most people pay taxes, and that’s something we’ll have to deal with.”