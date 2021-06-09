Between a shifting preschool schedule, aging playground equipment and the upcoming retirement of Superintendent Brian Phillips, the Cleveland School Board had plenty of ground to cover at their annual retreat Monday.
One of the board’s top priorities is setting a preschool schedule for the upcoming year. Traditionally, Cleveland Public School has hosted four half days of preschool a week, but during the COVID-19 pandemic the district shifted to two full days of preschool.
Now the district is considering making the full day schedule permanent. Superintendent Brian Phillips told the board that he was leaning toward a five-day, full day preschool program to cut down on school expenses and prepare young learners for kindergarten.
The district currently spends around $190,000 on transporting preschoolers to out-of-town daycares and childcare facilities in the middle of the day. On a full day schedule, Philips said the district could limit transportation out of town and have parents pick up their kids.
“They’re so much better prepared for kindergarten, because they’re already used to it,” said Phillips. “There are many models of what that might consist of. We have the resources to feed the kids before school and after school, enrichment programs; we have the place and the people to provide the regular program during the day and enrichment in the afternoon.”
Phillips proposed that students would be in different groups, with one group consisting of the youngest learners and the other carrying older preschoolers. Each teacher would have around 20 students in a class.
Many members of the School Board liked the idea, but expressed some reservations. Some expressed concern that all-day preschool could hurt the Anders Early Learning Center’s business and wanted to talk with the local childcare provider. Board members also wanted to consult with teachers to hear their perspective and how an all-day preschool may impact their schedules.
New playground equipment
Cleveland’s playground equipment is falling apart. At the School Board retreat, administration reported that years of wear and tear was breaking down the playground across the street and it was no longer up to code.
“We’re at a point where it has to be removed and replaced. It’s falling apart,” said Phillips. “We removed one slide already and we can’t get parts, because they don’t make it anymore. The other slide, the last piece is all broken in.”
A replacement playground is planned to include a new gazebo with funds raised by the booster club and a rubberized mat play area that’s ADA accessible. The swings would also be scrapped and possibly replaced with smaller ones.
The replacement is expected to take place over the summer. The current playground will remain open until the new equipment arrives.
New superintendent
The Cleveland School Board will need to conduct a superintendent search in the near future. Philips announced that he would retire at the end of the year.
Principal Scott Lusk has been floated as a potential candidate, but the hiring process is months away.