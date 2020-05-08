Over seven years, a Le Sueur business owner amassed 70,000 followers on her Facebook page, but in just 15 minutes, she lost it all.
Barb Kiewatt opened up her antique shop, The Farmer’s Wife, in 1992, known locally for its decor, gifts and catering, but in 2013, The Farmer’s Wife would become known on a much wider scale virtually. She started a Facebook page that year to promote the business, but Kiewatt couldn’t have expected how much it would grow.
“I remember starting it this one day, and I had no idea what I was doing,” said Kiewatt. “I didn’t even have a picture. I think it got sent to people automatically, and when I came back, I had like 50 on my page already and I had hardly said anything.”
Kiewatt’s online profile continued to grow, often accidentally. One of the main focuses of the page was to promote sales at The Farmer’s Wife, but the store only had five or six sales a year, so many of the posts were dedicated to humorous images. Kiewatt suspected that some of those posts were shared by other websites, because she would sometimes see as many as 2,000 new followers within a 24-hour period.
Things were running smoothly for The Farmer’s Wife until July 2019, when Kiewatt received a message from someone posing as an advertising agency. Advertisers often offer money to people and pages on Facebook with large followings. While Kiewatt had never accepted an offer like this before, she said that the messenger was persistent.
“I was never interested in that at all,” said Kiewatt. “But I thought, well I should check this out. It looked like a legitimate business.”
But after appointing the ad agency as business managers, the hackers took over the page and blocked Kiewatt and removed her from the page. After preventing Kiewatt from posting on her own business’ page, the scammers started posting content of their own including foul language which Kiewatt had strictly prohibited when she was in charge.
“Within 5-10 minutes I was locked out of my page,” said Kiewatt. “They knew what they were doing. I even got a threatening email saying they know my password. Luckily it was one of my old ones. I had to go and get security, LifeLock and all that, and they were demanding money or they were going to take over my software or something like that.”
Kiewatt turned to Facebook, hoping that they would return the page back to her. She even got friends involved to report the page. Despite her numerous complaints, Kiewatt said Facebook never responded.
“I can’t tell you how many of my friends and complete strangers contacted them to tell them it was hacked,” said Kiewatt. “You cannot get a hold of them. You can not. There is zero way … I would love for them to tell me how I could do it because I’ve tried everything.”
With no way to get her old Facebook page back, Kiewatt was left with one option: start over. In September, the Le Sueur business owner debuted “The Farmer’s Wife 2nd Edition.” It has a more modest audience with 1,100 followers, but it’s still attracting out-of-state customers and that’s working well enough for Kiewatt.
“I don’t need to have it grow big only for something else to happen,” said Kiewatt. “I’m basically going to just use it for our sales.”