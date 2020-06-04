When the scissors stopped snipping and the barber pole was switched off, no one knew how long it would be until professional haircuts would once again become available — but the time has finally come.
It has been more than two months since beauty salons and barbershops were forced to close by the state of Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Monday stylists were able to return to the profession they love.
"We're excited to be back," said Debbie Claffey, owner of Salon Twenty-Five in Le Center. "The girls are enjoying the camaraderie. All our clients are happy to be back and they're abiding by our rules. They don't seem to have a problem with the guidelines that we give them."
"I just hope there's not another shutdown," Claffey continued. "We've worked so hard to reopen and we hope we can still keep going."
Salon Twenty-Five has instituted a number of new rules in reopening. Before customers can walk in, they must wait outside in their car to give staff time to see other clients and disinfect the workspace. The salon also provides hand sanitizer to customers. This is in addition to state guidelines which require barbershops, salons and spas to maintain social distancing, keep maximum occupancy at 25%, see clients by appointment and ensure customers and staff wear face masks.
There's been a sharp demand for hair services since the COVID-19 outbreak. Combined with the 25% capacity limit and other restrictions, salons have had a lot to juggle before getting to reopen.
"The week before [reopening] was fairly hectic," said Claffey. "We've been trying to get everybody booked and calling people back to try and get them in. We had a list going so that we're on the books and people can get in."
Around the region
In Waseca, Cassie Meister, owner of Cassie’s Classic Cuts in Waseca, felt a similar urge to reopen.
“I was in a bad place for probably a good month,” said Meister. “I didn’t think this would go on as long as it has and it was just pretty depressing in the beginning, but I eventually realized that I need to make the best of it.”
While Meister was able to distract herself with new hobbies and additional time with her family, she admits that she was itching to get customers back into her chair. In order to assure that she would be able to open her salon as soon as the state allowed, Meister began ordering personal protective equipment, creating new signs that list the new rules, and doing a remodel to her shop.
“Honestly I feel like we already had a lot of things in place that we needed — all the sanitizing steps have been implemented forever,” Meister said about feeling confident that the beauty industry will be able to smoothly transition into its new normal. “We’re just doing a little bit more, like making sure that we sanitize the desk each time when we check out our clients. I’m not that worried.”
Nate Paschke, owner of Nate’s Barber Shop in St. Peter, said masks will pose an interesting challenge for his barbers. While the issue of shaves or work on beards and mustaches are a moot point at this time, being that those services are not currently allowed, Paschke said that even haircuts could prove difficult with a mask on.
“We’re all required to wear masks the entire time we’re here, so the question I get asked often is how do we do that?” Paschke said, noting that when they’re doing close cuts for men a mask can most certainly get in the way. “We are recommending people wear the masks that go around the ears, and if we’re still having trouble with that they should be able to hold the mask up with their hand. We think we can do that fairly intelligently.”
Though Paschke didn't plan to open his shop up until June 8 — largely due to the fact that he is still waiting for a new air purification system to come in the mail — he has put plenty of elbow grease into preparing his 134-year-old barbershop for the “new normal” that is being thrust upon him. While some of it is interior changes, such as hanging up clear shower curtains between each chair, other changes more directly impact his shop’s culture and atmosphere.
“It’s really going to be interesting for a while, because we’ll be doing half as much business as we switch from a walk-in form to appointments only,” Paschke said. “Each haircut takes a different amount of time, but for now, we’re just blocking off an hour for each appointment to allow for the sensitization process.”
Paschke, who openly admits to be a go-with-the-flow type of guy, said that schedules and making appointments have never come naturally. Years ago, he said Mondays were dedicated to appointments only, but it just worked better for him to stick with walk-ins. Even though the elimination of walk-in appointments will be a change, though, Paschke asserts that the climate will remain the same.
“We’re still going to have that joking around and being in a big open area together,” Paschke said. “I’m hoping to cheer everyone up when they’re in here because this is really a place where people can let their hair down a little bit.”
More time needed
Not everyone has been able to open right away though. In Le Sueur, Tracy Grievs, owner of Serendipity Salon, is hoping to open in mid-June, but it may not be easy. As someone with asthma, Grievs recognized that she is particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Grievs also operates her skincare and nail salon out of her own home, and she's reluctant to open up her house to customers until she sees that case numbers don't spike.
"Where other people may have a workspace that they can go to that has a lot of people visiting, they can then leave that and go back to their home," Grievs. "I don't have that opportunity because it is in my home."
While she's holding off for now, Grievs said she's gotten calls from many of her customers who have been patiently waiting until she could reopen and is booked for the month. Grievs said that she has a loyal clientele, many of whom she's been serving for more than 20 years.
While there's plenty of interest, Grievs noted that there were plenty of challenges that come with reopening. A concern of hers and friends that own salons has been acquiring enough face masks during a time when masks are scarce.
The 25% capacity requirement also slows down business. Grievs plans on lengthening her workday by two hours in order to make up for time spent disinfecting between clients. But that still won't make up for the loss of income in having to see less clients per day. Nevertheless, Grievas said that some income is better than no income.
Another challenge facing the business is customer dropoff. While many of her customers are loyal, Grievs said that as a nail salon, she's relied on customers getting the habit of getting their acrylic nails done every two week. But since the shutdown, some clients have fallen out of the habit or dropped their acrylic nails entirely and don't intend on coming back.
"That's a huge loss of income for me. the monthly income of one acrylic client is approximately $100," said Grievs. "So if I lose four clients in a month, that is a decrease of $400 for me. It's huge."
Despite the challenges, Grievs is putting her trust in the state's strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We're all playing the waiting game," said Grievs. "It is what it is. It's unprecedented times; you have to do the best that you can do. You have to trust that our governor and the officials in charge are receiving the correct information and as difficult as this has been on businesses, we have to trust the numbers."
Adjustments
Out near Ellendale, Rhonda Hareid feels equally confident in welcoming customers back into her at-home salon, Looks Unlimted. After she shook off the initial disbelief of being shut down, Hareid refocused and immediately went into preparation mode.
“I just wanted to be ready on the other side of this and know that I would be ready if they were going to let us open,” Hareid said about her months of cleaning, organizing and ordering additional materials for her salon. “I’ll be wearing a mask and a cover up, gloves that I change after each client, new capes — everything. I’ve already had to reschedule four times and I made sure to clarify each time with my customers the plan so we all know what’s going on when the time comes.”
For Hareid, she will have her customers wait in their own vehicles until she lets them know that it is time for their appointment and that the can come inside. She said this will allow her to do a proper and thorough sanitizing of the entire area between each customer. As outlined in the state’s guidelines, both Hareid and Meister will require customers to wear masks at all times during their visits.
“I don’t want to wear a mask, I’m kind of scared out of my mind for that, but the people who aren’t following those rules, I think are just very disrespectful to our industry,” Meister said, noting that she has had frustrations with hairdressers who have been providing haircuts during the stay-at-home and stay-safe orders. “I’ve heard about the complications that can come from wearing a mask all day, though, and so I’m not looking forward to that probably more than anything.”
Regardless of the learning curve, the professionals are simply ready to get back to work in make their clients look and feel good once again.
“Nothing is better than sending you out the door with a big smile on your face,” Hareid said. “That makes my day every time.”