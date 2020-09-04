The historic Ottawa Methodist Church stands as one of the three oldest Methodist churches in the state of Minnesota, but over the years, the church structure became unstable and the steeple needed to be removed. This month, construction began to restore the historic building back to its original state.
The structure of the Ottawa Methodist Church, located in Ottawa Township in Le Sueur County, was jeopardized five years ago, when Goodrich Construction found that the steeple was leaning 19 inches to the west and 11 inches to the south.
“It was an imminent collapse,” said Goodrich Construction Manager Randy Dinsmore. “I wrote a letter to the Historical Society regarding the condition of the building and how I felt it was at risk. They called me back and asked how long we had and I said somewhere between five minutes and 50 years.”
The roof also had an array of problems. The east side of the tower is supported by post bearings on the masonry wall above the entry doors were intact, but not anchored to the masonry wall. Wood beams on the west side of the tower were defected and down. Beams on the north side showed tension, while beams on the south side show significant deterioration due to rot and compression.
To stabilize the building, the Historical Society removed the steeple and belfry from the building. But at the time, the Le Sueur County Historical Society couldn’t afford the costly repairs, which added up to $176,000. The restoration had to wait years and the belfry and steeple sat on the ground in the church yard.
Around $180,000 was raised to restore the church by the Le Sueur County Historical Society with the help of community members and the Carl and Verna Schmidt Foundation. The Schmidt Foundation, which funds grants for historic restorations along with other community oriented projects from libraries to children’s hospitals, agreed to match $2 for every dollar the Le Sueur County Historical Society raised, up to $120,000. With the help of community contributions and Unimin, the historical society was able to raise $60,000 and pay off the $176,000 needed for repairs.
“It’s been difficult to get funding, but the Schmidt Foundation came through, and there are a lot of local people that made $200 and $400 dollars, some $1,000,” said Historical Society President Bill Stangler. “It’s unbelievable how the local people came in to match the funds.”
Over the last week, Goodrich Construction has removed the entire roof deck through three phases. The company has placed new wood trusses in the back of the church which will carry the support of the new roof rather than the old structure. This week, Goodrich took out the front third of the roof and the rafters to set a steel frame to carry a new belfry. The new belfry and steeple will replace the old one and will be made with tubular steel.
The building’s structure is now complete, but there are many more details Gooodrich is tackling — from scrapping and replacing deteriorated lumber to relaying the chimney to installing and bolting down the belfry onto the new steel frame. Afterward, Goodrich will touch up the siding and painting.
“It’s an expensive project for a little church out there, but it should last a long, long time,” said Stangler. “ It’s a wonderful little thing to have. It's a treasure.”
This year, the Ottawa Stone Church will turn 161 years old, having been established in 1859 by a group of Ottawa methodists. The one-room church was in too small a community to carry a large congregation, so the church recruited pastors from surrounding areas including Le Sueur and Le Center to lead the congregation part-time.
The church remained operational for nearly 100 years until 1950. During that time, the church originated Ladies Aid, a group that held social events and fundraisers to pay the pastor and finance church activities.
After the closure, the church eventually fell into disrepair. The building was only used for weddings and funerals and maintenance work declined, allowing the brush and vines to overgrow.
In the winter of 1967-1968, local residents formed the Ottawa Restoration Committee after learning that the church was one of the oldest in the region. Dedicated to preserving the history of the church, the group raised money to restore and re-open the church on Sept. 22, 1968. Since then, the Le Sueur County Historical Society has preserved the building and it’s been placed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
Dinsmore hopes for the construction to be completed by the end of October, but the date at this point is uncertain. Goodrich Construction has performed historical restoration before at sites like the Julien Cox House in St. Peter and the Hubbard House in Mankato and Dinsmore has learned that historical projects don’t always meet a neat timetable.
“It’s a little hard to judge time on the historic restoration process,” said Dinsmore. “There’s no standard procedures. Everything has to be adapted to the original conditions of the building and reality of what we can do.”
Construction has been fairly smooth so far, said Dinsmore. There haven’t been many problems the team has encountered with the exception of the back gable. At the time it was built, Dinsmore said the carpenter made an error while laying out the back gable, leaving it four inches lower at the peak. The roof was framed to this error so the construction team has to rebuild the back overhang of the church to put it into a proper position.
After the church is repaired, the Le Sueur County Historical Society hopes to hold a fall celebration if possible and a Christmas celebration inside the church this winter. The church won’t be open to congregations, but it may be rented out for weddings.
“I want to put out a big thank you for the community for support they’ve given us,” said Stangler. “And I hope the support will continue.”