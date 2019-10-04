Le Sueur, MN (56058)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.