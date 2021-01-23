After her Facebook page was stolen by hackers, Le Sueur small business owner Barb Kiewatt had all but given up regaining the 70,000-person following she amassed on social media. A whole 18 months had gone by and the owner of The Farmer's Wife was ready to move on, until she finally got a response from Facebook.
Kiewatt sent dozens of messages and emails to Facebook over the years, notifying them that her page had been stolen. She even enlisted friends and co-workers to report the page, but no one ever contacted her back. But when Kiewatt got a message from Facebook asking if she wanted to buy ads for her new page, the Le Sueur business owner saw a new opportunity to get in touch with Facebook.
"They asked if I could set up a chat or a call and that never happens," said Kiewatt. "There's no phone number where you can ever call anybody. So I looked at it for a couple days and thought, 'I'm going to try it.'"
A month later, the Farmers Wife Facebook page and the 70,000 followers Kiewatt had grown over five years was back in her hands after making the call. It was welcome news to Kiewatt, who used the page to advertise for her business and share her sense of humor.
Kiewatt began using the page to promote sales for her catering business in 2013. The Farmer's Wife had large sales that attracted around 50-100 people, but Kiewatt only held those sales five or six times a year. To keep people coming back to her page, Kiewatt updated it daily with humorous images.
Her posts blew up and Kiewatt would sometimes see as many as 2,000 new followers within a 24-hour period. The Farmer's Wife received unexpected attention from followers and content-sharing websites, but it also drew the attention of hackers.
July 2019, when Kiewatt received a message from someone posing as an advertising agency. Advertisers often offer money to people and pages on Facebook with large followings. While Kiewatt had never accepted an offer like this before, she said that the messenger was persistent.
“I was never interested in that at all,” said Kiewatt. “But I thought, well I should check this out. It looked like a legitimate business.”
But after appointing the ad agency as business managers, the hackers took over the page within 5-10 minutes and blocked Kiewatt and removed her from the page. After preventing Kiewatt from posting on her own business’ page, the scammers started posting content of their own including foul language which Kiewatt had strictly prohibited when she was in charge. The hackers even sent threatening emails, said Kiewatt, demanding money and telling the Le Sueur business owner that they had access to her passwords.
Not only did the hackers steal Kiewatt's following, they also robbed her of potential sales. Once she got her page back, Kiewatt found numerous messages from clients that didn't realize she was no longer in charge of the page. She estimated that she lost as much as $1,000 in potential sales from the hack.
"What really ticks me off is, what did they gain from it? They quit posting last March," said Kiewatt. "They haven't posted since then. Why did they want it in the first place? To post stupid videos on there?"
Adding to Kiewatt's frustration was the 18 months it took to get into contact with Facebook and alert them to her page being stolen.
"It took so long, and it was so blatant, anybody could see it," said Kiewatt. "One thing I learned is Facebook will never, ever private message you. And they will only correspond with you through email. They don't use private messenger."
Even now, with the page under Kiewatt's ownership, the hackers have persisted. She's received a number of messages attempting to push her into relinquishing the page. Kiewatt said she isn't falling for their tricks, but she still gets nervous that her page could get taken away.
"It's like are they still going to take it overnight again or do something different? I'm still leery of course," said Kiewatt.
"But it felt good, it was so cleansing, so purging to take every one of their videos off," she added. "It took me two to three hours, but every delete was victory for me."