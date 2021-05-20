At least seven tornadoes touched down as a storm moved from Owatonna north to the south metro suburbs Wednesday night.
As of Thursday morning, seven or eight tornadoes have been reported to the National Weather Service, but they're still collecting information to confirm the tornadoes. The tornadoes touched down in Rice, Scott and Steele counties, as well as a tornado near Henderson, according to the Weather Service.
No injuries or fatalities were reported, according to the Weather Service.
The first tornado warning went out at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday and the last verified tornado warning was at 8:25 p.m., with the last confirmed confirmed tornado at 8:42 p.m.
At 7:25 p.m., the NWS reported a law enforcement-confirmed tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Owatonna. The storm then headed northeast, skirting Faribault and heading toward Lakeville, Burnsville and Apple Valley shortly before 9 p.m.
No weather-related issues or damage was reported in Rice County, according to Sheriff Troy Dunn on Wednesday.
As on Thursday morning, there are only reports of tree damage and nothing substantial appeared to been hit, said Cale Krowski of the Weather Service. He said the tornadoes so far are all rated as EF-1.
"It wasn't, I'd say, the best day for severe weather, like the forecast didn't call for it, it didn't seem like the atmosphere would support numerous tornadoes," he said, while adding that just enough of the right conditions were met to support several small tornadoes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.