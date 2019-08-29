The Le Center City Council set the city’s preliminary budget at last week’s workshop meeting. Councilors added some significant additions to the preliminary budget including funds for mosquito spraying, park improvements and police wages.
But none of those things are guaranteed to make the final budget.
The preliminary budget is the first step in the city’s budget process and the final budget and levy won’t be decided upon until December. With a preliminary 2020 budget, the city must set a preliminary tax levy for 2020 by the end of September. The tax levy can go down but not up from the preliminary number come final budget time in December. Therefore, many cities include all possibilities in the preliminary budget and often take items out later in the process.
“The state has a specific order you have to do this in, so we have to by September, we have to set our preliminary budget,” said City Administrator Chris Collins. “We always try to set that a little high, always … Once you set the preliminary budget you can only go down from it, you can’t add anything to it.”
The levy for the proposed budget is listed at 2.15% compared to last year’s levy of 1.586%. This number is far from final though. The 2020 preliminary levy will be set in September and finalized in December, and Mayor Josh Frederickson stated that he wanted to keep the levy below 2%.
Pest Control
One major item that came up during the budget workshop meeting was funds to spray for mosquitoes in Le Center neighborhoods. At an Aug. 13 City Council meeting, members of the public complained to the councilors about the high concentration of mosquitoes in Le Center this summer.
The public hearing spurred the council to include $15,000 in the preliminary budget to spray the streets of Le Center with pesticides, but there’s no guarantee the funds will actually be used.
“This is to set a cap,” said Mayor Frederickson. “I am 100% in support of getting it in the budget for September, but I can’t say I won’t fight to remove it … If I come down to the ultimate deciding vote, you’ll have to do an awful lot to convince me.”
The councilors were divided on the issue, with some like Councilor Colin Scott in support, while others like Councilor Christian Harmeyer were opposed.
“It will go right down the streets and not do anything to the backyards, unless you’re in your backyard spraying your trees, your neighbors trees and everyone else’s trees,” said Councillor Harmeyer.
At the public hearing the week prior, members of the public complained about being unable to use their backyards due to mosquito infestation.
“There’s going to be people that say I don’t want my kids subject to that,” Councillor Nathan Hintz added. “If you want to spray your yard for $60 an application go right ahead, but their neighbor doesn’t need to breathe that stuff in. That’s why I’m kind of on the fence for it.”
Councillor Harmeyer agreed, adding “I don’t want my kid subject to all the fumes.”
“There’s still a lot of research that needs to be done on this,” Mayor Frederickson said.
Parks
City Council chose to add an extra $1,500 for capital improvements in the city’s preliminary parks budget. Public Works Superintendent Curt Roemhildt requested additional funding so that the Parks Department can act in case repairs to parks equipment are needed. One concern of Roemhildt’s was the need to replace the aging scoreboard in Ray Plut Park.
“We know that it’s very old and we can’t get parts for it,” Roemhildt told the council. “I’d like to be proactive rather than reactive. I’d like to see a new baseball scoreboard out there.”
Though the scoreboard is currently functioning, Mayor Frederickson agreed with Roemhildt’s desire to replace it before it stops working.
“The scoreboard works fine right now. We’re just scared it’s going to go out like two weeks before a state tournament or something like that,” said Frederickson.
City Council put extra funding in the preliminary budget, while also suggesting that the funds could be saved for bigger projects in following years if the scoreboard continued to work.
“I’m not saying we are going to next year, but I don’t see how it hurts letting the capitol improvements have that extra money sitting in there, if say, we want to put in a nice grandstand,” said Harmeyer. “If we don’t have to do the scoreboard, great, we will have it sitting there for tentative projects.”
One of the tentative future projects floated by the council was the installation of a new sprinkler system in Ray Plut.
Roemhildt also told the council that spraying pesticides at the municipal pool. South Park and Centennial Park had helped reduce the number of gnats and that public works is planning to spray North Park next year.
Like other items added to the preliminary budget, there is still time to take them out of the final budget in the coming months.
Police
Le Center City Council allocated funds in the preliminary budget to raise the wages of some part-time police officers.
At the budget workshop meeting, Police Chief Robert Pfarr told the council that he wanted to see part-time wages rise from $15 per hour to $18 per hour.
“I really have a hard time getting my part-times to work because all the other area departments are out paying what they pay their full-time officers,” Pfarr said. “For instance, this weekend we don’t have anyone working the day-shift because the State Fair is paying $30 per hour.”
Pfarr also pointed out that it's been years since part-time officers received an increase in pay and the labor market for police officers is drying up.
“Hiring full-time officers is getting harder and harder,” said Pfarr. “I was just up in St. James and they were hiring a full-time officer and they got one application. Just one.”
Mayor Frederickson agreed that it had been too long since part-time officers received a raise, but that it would cost a lot to raise the wages to $18 per hour all at once. Increasing the wages of Le Center’s eight part-time officers would cost approximately $2,080.
Instead, Frederickson proposed a tiered wage system, where part-time officers would receive a wage based on the number of hours they’ve worked, with $18 per hour being the maximum wage.
“If they earn it, we can bump some of those officers up,” said Frederickson, “Not everybody will go right to that.”
City Council asked Pfarr to set hour marks for the tiers and come back with information on current part-time employees and the amount of hours they have already worked.
Other Areas
The City Council allocated $2,500 for capitol improvements in the streets budget. This would be used to pay for a seal coating and mill and overlay on a section of South Lexington Avenue. between the intersections of Lanesburgh Street and Hwy. 99.
Also included in the preliminary budget are funds to replace the doors at the entrance of the municipal pool and chemical storage room with steel rollup doors.
“It’s cheaper, more efficient and will last longer, I see no reason not to do this,”said Frederickson.