Referendum planning is back on track at the Le Sueur-Henderson School District.
The district switched gears last month when Gov. Tim Walz ordered a two-week closure of schools statewide, mandating that they develop a plan for distance learning; schools are now implementing those distance learning plans until at least May 4. On Monday, the School Board held its first work session on the referendum since the implementation of distance learning. During the session, the School Board interviewed Kraus Anderson, a Minnesota construction firm that would oversee the referendum planning process and the building of a new facility if it were to pass in a referendum.
Kraus Anderson was the second of two construction management firms to be interviewed by the school district, the other being R.A. Morton of St. Cloud. The company has worked numerous referendums in the past with K-12 projects representing 53% of its total sales. Since 2013, Kraus Anderson reports that it has assisted 55 school districts pass over $2.78 billion in referendums with an 89% success rate. Their experience includes districts like St. Peter Public Schools, St. James, New Ulm, Mounds View, Waconia and Pine Island.
If hired by Le Sueur-Henderson, Kraus Anderson would work alongside the district and Wendel Companies, a Minneapolis-based architect firm hired by the School Board in March to assist with referendum planning. Kraus Anderson’s approach to planning would include putting together community groups to seek recommendations for the board.
The Le Sueur-Henderson previously put together a facility task force with the assistance of Unesco, made up of members of the Le Sueur and Henderson communities. After several weeks of meetings, the task force could not come to a consensus on a recommendation.
The task force agreed that a referendum was needed and that the Le Sueur-Henderson School District should construct a new facility rather than just upgrade utilities. The task force also believed that Park Elementary, which has some of the most out of date utilities and infrastructure in the district, should be closed down. However, the task force couldn’t come to a consensus on whether the district should maintain two or three school buildings and was divided on the tax impact.
The School Board was displeased with how the task force was handled, with Superintendent Marlene Johnson stating that the School Board and the community had lost confidence in Unesco, leading the district to hire a new architect firm, Wendel Companies, to proceed with referendum planning.
Presenters from Kraus Anderson said that when they meet with community groups, they would put forth multiple scenarios within the budget and scope of the district. These could be as few as three and as many as 10. The presenters added that they would be upfront with the costs of the scenarios and how they calculated their numbers.
“It’s important to be transparent with the budgets,” said Jason with Kraus Anderson. “How did we get to the numbers that we got to? What is the scope we are including in those numbers? And as we get to a spot where we find the limit of the tax impact that would be the best fit for the community, ‘How can we get the most out of that dollar as we go forward?’”
Kraus Anderson would provide a number of other services as well. They would perform an assessment of the district’s facilities to identify the needs and priorities of the district. The firm would also develop marketing and voter outreach, publishing advertisements and newsletters in traditional and social media and through email. If a referendum is passed, the firm would oversee construction and create bid packages with an emphasis on accommodating local contractors.
While the School Board intended to hear from a third construction firm, RW Carlstrom, the firm was unable to attend the meeting. Rather than reschedule, the directors opted to make a decision between Kraus Anderson and R.A. Morton due to time constraints. The district had initially aimed for an August referendum, but recent delays could push the referendum date back to February 2021.
“I’m comfortable with the two,” said School Board Clerk Kelsey Schwartz. “I appreciate that we were able to interview another company. So I feel that we’ve done our due diligence in finding another one.”