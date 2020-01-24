Tri-County Solid Waste Director Al Christensen gave county officials an update on waste management in Le Sueur County as well as details on upcoming county recycling stations in Le Center and Cleveland.
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the County Officials Association, made up of county and city officials gathered in Waterville to learn more about the changes being made to recycling in Le Center.
One of the night’s major topics were the new and upcoming county recycling centers. Currently, the county has two places for residents to drop off recycling in Le Sueur and Waterville, but two more recycling facilities are on the way. A recycling facility in Le Center is planned to be opened in February, while a facility in Cleveland is scheduled for March.
Both locations will be open 24/7 and feature four or five bins to dump recyclables. However, they will be primarily reserved for township residents without a dedicated recycling service. City residents will only be allowed to use them for overflows and are not allowed to use them as their main drop-off. Residents are also not allowed to cancel their city’s service to use the county bins.
Rolling out these new recycling locations could be a challenge though, particularly in Le Center. The city is currently in the process of deciding whether to continue the city-run recycling drop-off or to contract a private company to pick up residents’ recycling, in addition to waste. Christensen said he had received calls from Le Center residents threatening to dump their recyclables at the county shop if the city did not hire a contracted service.
“The residents have been calling us and telling us that they want the city to do curbside, or they’re going to bury our dumpsters because they love the idea of 24/7 dropoff and not just on Saturday morning,” said Christensen. “That is the concern that we do not want to happen. If Le Center stays with its old system of Saturday mornings, we believe that there is going to be a shift to the county containers as their primary, and then the county is going to need to take some kind of action. Maybe it’s just pulling the dumpsters until the city gets curbside.”
In the midst of the new facilities, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Sibley Counties are all aiming to up enforcement on illegal dumping. Illegal dumping hasn’t yet been an issue in Le Sueur, but Nicollet County has seen problems with people dumping appliances and electronics at the county site in St. Peter. Like the sites planned for Le Center and Cleveland it is unmanned but monitored at all times by security cameras. Christensen hopes that educating the public will prevent some of this activity in Le Sueur.
“We will have proper signage letting them know they will be under surveillance,“ said Christensen. “We would have the sites properly posted with recycling what is acceptable and what is not. Once it’s properly posted with signage, and we have videotape of someone dropping off a TV or a mattress or a washing machine, we will review the tape and identify the vehicle, perhaps the person.”