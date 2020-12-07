Santa Claus was out in front of the Tri-City United High School building handing out candy canes as families received evening breakfasts for Early Childhood's annual fundraiser. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Breakfast with Santa fundraiser featured a holiday light display that families could view as they drove through. The presentation featured trees lit up with Christmas lights as well as a bright, blow-up snowman. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Volunteers helped vehicles navigate the Breakfast with Santa drive-thru. With COVID-19 making a traditional indoor breakfast unsafe, volunteers assisted families with the new drive-thru system. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Santa Claus is coming to town, or more specifically, Tri-City United.
On Friday, Tri-City United Early Childhood Education held their annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser with a COVID-19 friendly twist. This year, the breakfast was a nighttime drive-thru complete with a holiday light display.
Even with some new changes, the event was a smashing success. Around 200 families registered to come and drive through the Tri-City United Parking Lot and get a breakfast hand delivered through their window by Santa Claus. Families got their dishes in early as a long motorcade of cars drove through at the start of the evening.
As they received their meals, kids and families could view a light display with ornamented trees, decorated buildings and blow-up snowman.
Proceeds from the breakfast will go toward purchasing classroom materials for the Early Childhood program, which are needed even more in this pandemic.