The joint Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim team hasn’t produced any victories this season, but the girls have continued to improve. TCU/LS-H’s first home meet of the season was no different. Red Wing came out on top 95-50 on Tuesday, Sept. 24, but TCU/LS-H realized some personal records.

Among the highlights for the varsity girls swim and dive team was Kacie Traxler, who obtained a new personal record of 1:05.70 in the 100-yard freestyle and came in third. Traxler also placed second diving with a time of 1:20.45.

Natalie Lundahl took third in 500 freestyle in 7:15.60. She was just 0.7 seconds behind her personal best of 7:15.53.

The girls took both second and third place in the 200 freestyle relay. Josephine Hatlevig, Heather Johnson, Kaylee Berger and Kacie Traxler ranked second at 2:07.93, while the team of Makenna Streed, Brianna Nichols, Elizabeth Odenthal and Mallorie Plut completed the race with a PR of 2:25.89.

Ellie Sladek won the 100 breaststroke and obtained a new PR at 1:13.02. She was also part of the winning team in the 400 freestyle with Kacie Traxler, Natalie Lundahl and Heather Johnson. The team completed the race in 4:45.33 and were followed by another TCU/LS-H team in second, composed of Josephine Hatlevig, Kalee Barrington and Makenna Streed, at 5:42.64.

“[It] was a great first meet at home,” said TCU/LS-H coach Kristen Munden. “The girls were so excited to host a meet.”

TCU/LS-H will travel to St. Peter Middle School for their next meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, where they will challenge St. Peter, Bloomington Kennedy, Coon Rapids and New Prague.

