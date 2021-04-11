A Waseca woman was sentenced to eight days in the Waseca jail and fined $910 for burglarizing a Henderson business.
Serenity Rose Schnoor, 20, pled guilty to and was convicted of a felony charge for third-degree burglary on March 25 in Le Sueur County District Court. Schnoor was arrested on Sept. 4, 2020 after breaking into Neisen’s Bar in Henderson on Aug. 25
Police were alerted to the break-in last year after a concerned citizen noticed the glass on the front door of the bar was shattered. When law enforcement arrived they saw an ATM pried open. Surveillance video from a business across the street was used to identify Schnoor, who was observed breaking in with an unidentified male.
After police posted the surveillance images to their Facebook page, Schnoor reportedly called the Henderson Police Department on Sept. 2 to confess to the break-in.