A Le Center woman has been elected to the board of directors of Ducks Unlimited, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of wetlands for ducks and other waterfowl.
The newly-elected director, Ruth Hoefs, says she wants to get more youths to volunteer. Hoefs has been volunteering for Ducks Unlimited for over 20 years. First starting in 1998, she has since held numerous leadership roles within the organization and was the first woman Minnesota State Chair.
“Once I volunteered to help, I never looked back,” said Hoefs.
On July 26, Hoefs was elected to the board of directors during Ducks Unlimited’s 82nd annual convention in Hawaii.
“Ducks Unlimited’s board of directors provides the leadership we need to fulfill our mission to conserve, restore and manage wetlands and associated habitats for North America's waterfowl,” said Ducks Unlimited Chairman of the Board Paul Bonderson Jr. “DU board members do not get paid for their work. These dedicated men and women volunteer their time and resources because they are passionate conservationists. I welcome each new board member and look forward to working with them in the years to come.”
To Hoefs, Ducks Unlimited isn’t just about protecting ducks, it’s about conservation.
“We are conserving acres for all,” said Hoefs. “Conserving acres of natural habitat doesn’t just help ducks and duck hunters, it helps anything that needs a natural habitat. If you go bird watching, or need access to fresh water, even if you want somewhere to hike or camp, you need those acres of natural habitat.”
When she isn’t volunteering, Hoefs can be seen working at her childhood farm in Le Center, which has been in her family since 1953. She raises Holsteins and sheep on her 350 acres of farmland. From her years of farming and conservation experience, Hoefs believes it’s important to promote agriculture while being respectful of natural habitats.
“As a farmer, I understand the need to expand your tillage,” said Hoefs. “But there comes a time when some of that tillage was wetlands for a reason.”
Over the years, Hoefs has worked to raise money for conservation as well as educate young people and recruit volunteers. She has worked on Ducks Unlimited’s Youth and Education Committee, where she helped students become involved.
“Younger generations only want to be on social media,” said Hoefs. “They’re on social media, they’re on their phones and they aren’t out there as much as they could be. Volunteerism isn’t what it used to be. You need to work with them face to face to get them involved.”
Hoefs is excited for her new position on the board of directors. “It will be more travel,” said Hoefs. “I’ll meet more great volunteers and make a lot of new friends. I’ll be working with other members of the board who are just as passionate as I am. There’s a great group of people on the board.”
All that travel happens on Hoefs own dime.
“For every dollar Ducks Unlimited makes, 15 cents goes to administration and 85 cents goes to conservation,” said Hoefs. “This is an all volunteer position.”
Nevertheless, it’s all worth it to Hoefs and she’s always looking for new volunteers.
“I always say, come for the cause, stay for the friendships,” said Hoefs. “There are so many people you meet and get to reconnect with. You don’t see people for years and then you run into them and you get to reconnect about everything that’s happened in the years prior.”
“If you have any desire for conservation, it’s worth being involved,” she added. “It’s for our future. If we don’t conserve our wetlands, we won’t have grounds for people to hunt in or fresh water to drink.”
To volunteer, readers can reach out top Ducks Unlimited through their website ducks.org and find a local chapter.