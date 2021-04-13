Construction is underway in the city of Le Sueur on the second phase of the County Road 22, formerly known as Hwy. 112, turnback project. Road crews took to the streets on Monday to begin a full reconstruction on Elmwood Avenue and a reclamation on Commerce Street.
Construction is expected to last from April to October in a series of stages. Over the next seven months, crews will be resuming construction on Elmwood from where they left off and work their way down the southern corridor. Over the next four to six weeks, the crew will work on the road section of the road near NAPA Auto Parts and Froggy Liquor. Then workers will spend eight to 10 weeks on the section of roadway near the municipal airport and the Micro Store before finally finishing the rest of the corridor over another four to six weeks.
Reclamation on Commerce Street from the intersection of Division St. north is beginning at the same time and will last until June. The crew will then head to Ferry Street, east of Elmwood, for a mill and overlay and the installation of a new watermain and sanitary sewer between June and July. From there, construction will continue on Commerce Street from south of the intersection of Division into the intersection of Market Street.
While Elmwood is closed, access to businesses on the south side will still be maintained though the south entrance of the street. Vehicles coming in from 93 can take a detour along County Road 36 or County Road 37 to reach the corridor.
“That access along state street to the commercial and industrial properties will be maintained,” said City Engineer Corey Bienfang. “That’s another unique thing is we’re not fully closing the road, so those business functions can remain.”
Once this year’s construction is finished, it will mark the completion of a $15.2 million project between the city of Le Sueur and Le Sueur County. Over 3.5 miles of roadway will have been reconstructed or reclaimed. The project will also widen Elmwood Avenue to install a left turn lane and add a bike trail.
“I am looking forward to the south corridor into Le Sueur being completed,” said Le Sueur Mayor Shawn Kirby. “It will complement our industrial and commercial area of town and the Le Sueur Airport. It will also offer a new bike trail for recreational enjoyment.”