From trick-or-treating to costume parties to haunts and scares, there are plenty of ways for kids and adults to celebrate Halloween around southern Minnesota this year. Fall festivals, family activities and frights are back after many took a hiatus last year. Here are the top Halloween events in the area.
Le Sueur County
A variety of haunted attractions are coming to the Le Sueur County area. On Oct. 29, Aerial Affinity is hosting a Boo-tiful People Chair Dance Glow Party. For an hour and a half, visitors can learn chair dance skills use them to form a Halloween themed routine under a black light. Costumes are encouraged as long as participants can move freely.
That same day, the city of Le Sueur is hosting Trick or Treat on Main from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. A large variety of businesses in downtown Le Sueur will be ready to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.
In the city of Le Center, businesses and organizations will gather at Ultimate Boost at 40 E. Sharon St. for a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30.
On Oct. 29, starting at 6 p.m, the Le Center Legion is hosting a Halloween Family Dance, which includes games, door prizes and a costume contest. Lake Front Bar and Grill will host their own Halloween Party Oct. 30 with a costume contest and music by Smokescreen starting at 8:30 p.m.
St. Peter
The good old fashioned Mill Pond Haunted Hayride is back this year. Between Oct. 21-23 and 29-30, the Mill Pond Haunted Hayride will take visitors on a tour of at least 15 spooky sights. Each hay rack features a special tour guide, who will tell jokes and stories in their journey through Mill Pond Park. A handicap accessible ramp is also available so that anyone may join in on the fun.
The hayride is a welcome sight after event coordinators turned the event into a drive-thru last year to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When you had the drive-thru you had a car go by every minute and you couldn't get ready to scare them again because you did a large scene for the car right before them," said Kenny Johnson, a coordinator and scarer on the hayride. "Now, with the hayride, we have more time to set up our props and do what we need to do to spook and scare the next hay rack that goes by."
Proceeds from the event benefit the Nicollet County Trails Association to help maintain area trails. Organizers are still looking for volunteers as well and can be reached at the Mill Pond Haunted Hayride Facebook page or at (507) 327-8200. Tickets can be purchased at the gate and are $15 for adults, $5 for kids 6-13 and free for those 5 and under.
St. Peter has other Halloween-themed events in store. The St. Peter Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Trunk or Treat at the American Legion Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. Sunrise Church will also have a Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. as part of their Fall Festival, which includes games, a maze, food and lots of candy.
Regional - Waseca County
The Johnny Holm Band is coming back to the Mill Event Center in Waseca 9 p.m. Oct. 29 for the Mill's Halloween Bash. The evening includes contests for best costume, best couple costume and best group costume.
Waseca Junior and Senior High School has embraced the Halloween spirit for their Fall choir concert "A Halloween Spectacle." The student choirs will be performing a variety of spooky favorites, like "Thriller," and music from Phantom of the Opera and Sweeney Todd.
Club 57 is hosting a Halloween Skaraokefest on Oct. 30, featuring door prizes, games and karaoke Oct. 30. The following day, Christ Community Church of Waseca will have a free Trunk or Treat from 3 to 5 p.m.
Regional - Rice County
Bats, Bones and Bonfires is making its return to the River Bend Nature Center in Faribault with an all-new costume contest. Participants will have a chance to win a $25 gift certificate to the Nature Center.
To enter, contestants should arrive early between 2 to 2:45 p.m. Oct. 30 to register in one of four categories: best adult costume, best youth costume, best pet and owner costume and best group costume. Winners will be announced at 4:15 p.m.
"We think it will be really popular this year. So many people come in costume anyway," said Molly Olson, naturalist and marketing coordinator with River Bend. "We’re excited that it’s back. "
Classic activities will be back, as well, including a cauldron toss, ghost bowling, giant lawn games, Plinko, and arts and crafts. S'mores and cider will be served, and the band Eclipse will play at the event. The celebration runs from 2 to 6 p.m. and includes a monster stroll at 3:15 p.m.
Faribault is also celebrating Halloween with a Fall Festival 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the learning center. Pumpkin carving and painting, a bonfire with s'mores and information about community mental health resources will be available.
Multiple communities are celebrating with trunk or treats. The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting one from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at the BA/DMCS parking lot. Christ Lutheran Church in Faribault is having a Trunk or Treat of their own at 10:45 a.m. following the church service.
Just outside of Rice County, Kenyon will also have a Trunk Or Treat 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 for all ages at Depot Park.
In Dundas, Tupa's Clover Leaf Farmstead is inviting the community for an All Hallows Eve Trunk or Treat from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30, along with a corn pit, animal interaction and hay bale maze.
Northfield's Apple Chevrolet Buick dealer is promoting their annual Trunk or Treat and Haunted Hunt 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29. Marketing and Communications Specialist Kimberly Compton said Apple Chevrolet Buick is ramping up their activities, which include a scavenger hunt, goblin mini golf, ghost bowling, face painting and balloon animals.
“We’re expecting it to be a little bit bigger, because COVID isn’t as prominent as it was last year, and people are wanting to get out more," said Compton.
There are plenty more Halloween activities to be enjoyed in Northfield. Friends of Way Park are celebrating with Pumpkinfest on Oct. 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. Families are encouraged to take their kids to the Halloween storytime by Northfield Public Library at 4 p.m. and the kids' costume parade at 4:30 p.m.
More than 40 vendors will be showcasing their crafts on Oct. 30 at the third annual Trick or Treat Yourself Maker and Gift Market. The event is to be held in the Northfield Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Behind Bars Bicycle Shop is leading a 50-mile spooky gravel ride, starting at the Just Food Co-op in Northfield at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 31. Cyclists should be prepared to ride at a 15-miles-per-hour pace, bring food and water for the whole route and wear a costume for a best costume prize.
Lonsdale Public Library's annual Halloween Party is returning with a mad scientist lab, games, crafts and more between 4 and 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
Triumphant Life Church in Lonsdale is hosting its annual Halloween Party noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 31. It will feature food trucks, live music, bounce houses, raffle prizes and more.
Regional - Steele County
Seven years have passed, but on Oct. 29, the once-dead Halloween Throwdown will rise from the grave. A lineup of heavy metal, punk and hardcore bands are taking over the Music Space of Owatonna for the second Halloween Throwdown in nearly a decade.
The concert will feature Born Scum, The Filth Illustration, Red Shift, Inviction and Corsair. Audiences are encouraged to put on their best undead face for the zombie costume contest. Masks will be required unless visitors can provide a vaccine card demonstrating they have been inoculated for at least two weeks.
Steele County Historical Society is visiting the frights of yesteryear with a screening of the 1959 horror classic "The House on Haunted Hill," starring Vincent Price. The showing begins 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and is restricted to adults 21 and up.
Families can also celebrate the holiday on the Halloween Trail of Terror ride at the Owatonna Country Club. The spooky ride through the golf course runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for children and 7:30 to 9 p.m. for ages 13 and up.