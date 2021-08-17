A Le Center man previously charged with felony check forgery was accused of offering a forged check on June 20.
Brandon Daniel Brandt, 35, is charged with a felony county of offering a forged check. Law enforcement brought several forgery-related charges against Brandt earlier this year, including felony offering a forged check, felony theft by check and felony check forgery.
Police said they met with a complainant on May 29 that suspected Brandt of stealing their checkbook and writing unauthorized checks. In a police interview, the complainant reportedly told police they noticed an unauthorized $700 check deduction to Brandt’s roofing. They went to Hometown Bank to freeze their account and found another $500 pending withdrawal.
The complainant said that Brandt had been to their residence a few weeks before, but did not realize their checkbook was missing. His checkbook was later recovered by another Le Center resident who said they found it in the bedroom of their trailer.
According to a criminal complaint, Hometown Bank provided copies of the allegedly forged checks to law enforcement. One was made out to Brandt for $500 and another was made out to Brandt for $300 and both appeared endorsed by Brandt.
Brandt reportedly told police he did not steal any checks. Law enforcement obtained a book of check carbons reportedly belonging to Brandt from the trailer and investigators said the signatures on the carbons and the checks appeared similar.