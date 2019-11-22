<&firstgraph>Boys and girls could step right up to play games, work on arts and crafts and go home with a full stomach after Tri-City United’s carnival-themed Family Fun Night.
<&firstgraph>Held Thursday evening Nov. 21 at Le Center Elementary, the Family Fun Night is an annual celebration required by all Title I schools. To make its own night special, the TCU School District switches up the theme each year.
<&firstgraph>“This is to get parent involvement in their students and the school and just have some fun games,” said Title I teacher and Reading Corps internal coach Jenny Maxfield.
<&firstgraph>She continued, “We started out smaller and just made it bigger and bigger. My favorite part is seeing the families come in and see so many people come in.”
<&firstgraph>All children from kindergarten through fourth grade, not just Title I students, were invited and given a string of tickets they could use to participate in carnival games, from a ring toss to a hit-the-target competition to a lollipop game. Kids could also enjoy other activities like checkers, building marshmallow sculptures and drawing on coloring book pages.
<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Many of the games this year were donated by Bridget and Jon Hale of Candy Concessions, and the two donated their own time as well, running a face-painting station where kids could wear anything from rainbows to spiders on their cheeks. They also ran a spin art machine. Simply placing a paper wheel in the machine and drizzling on a few different colors of paint would create a multi-colored art project that kids could call their own.
<&firstgraph>Some of the activities focused on both fun and education. Volunteers ran several stations where kids had their knowledge tested including a surprise fishing game where participants had to answer questions about the astonishing prizes they fished up, a “guess the number of candy corn in the jar” game that awarded books as prizes for the closest guessers and a rubber duck game where students would pick out a duck and use the word on the bottom in a sentence to win a prize.
<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Running the duck game was second-year Reading Corps Tutor Amber Haack, who likes to emphasize literacy any way she can when working with students.
<&firstgraph>“Literacy is kind of my thing,” said Haack. ”They see me in the hallways and I’ll incorporate it. I think it’s really great just to reinforce why. We love having them here, regardless of what their needs may be, but if we can reinforce the education on both sides, take those moments.”
<&firstgraph>“This has been a blast …,” Haack added about the event. “It’s great to see the kids and the families come out together, and I think that’s really what’s important.”
<&firstgraph>The kids seemed to be enjoying the Family Fun Night too.
<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>“I like it. I like it,” said Ben, age 5. His favorite parts of the evening weren’t the games themselves, but “playing a game and getting candy.”
<&firstgraph>His older brother Brady, age 9, who emphasized that he’s not related to Tom Brady, had just as much of a sweet tooth as his brother, carrying around a hat full of candy he won at games like ring toss.
<&firstgraph>“At Family Fun Night, you can get free food,” Brady said — a ringing endorsement if ever there was one.