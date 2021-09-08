TCU FFA Trophy

The Tri-City United FFA Team won first place in the Best of Seven Animals competition, where each team showed off their top seven animals. (Photo courtesy of Hayley Sowieja)

The Tri-City United Future Farmers of America chapter went out for gold at the Minnesota State Fair. The team took home eight first-place victories in a variety of categories at the fair. 

Bryce Blaschko

Bryce Blaschko holds up his first place plaque for Tractor Driving. He also earned second Goat Herdsmanship. (Photo courtesy of Hayley Sowieja)

Bryce Blaschko placed fist in tractor driving and earned second in goat herdsmanship.

Marcus Kajer

Marcus Kajer with his Reserve Champion Milking Shorthorn. Kajer won Grand Champion Ayrshire, Reserve Champion Ayrshire, and Reserve Champion Milking Shorthorn. (Photo courtesy of Hayley Sowieja)

 
 

Marcus Kajer won three dairy championships with a Grand Champion Ayrshire, Reserve Champion Ayrshire, and Reserve Champion Milking Shorthorn. Taylor Stepka also won a reserve championship with her Mid-Weight Slick-Shorn.

TCU FFA Dairy Team

The TCU FFA Dairy Judging Team took first place as a Team and Jacy Saemrow took first place individually. (Photo courtesy of Hayley Sowieja)

 Jacy Saemrow took first place in the individual dairy judging competition, while the whole dairy judging team earned first place in the team event.

TCU FFA Breeding Dairy

The Tri-City United FFA Dairy Breeding team earned the most points of all FFA chapters in the Dairy Show. (Photo courtesy of Hayley Sowieja)

The TCU FFA Chapter also earned the top spot in the Best of Seven Animals competition, where each chapter shows off seven of their finest animals. In the Dairy Breeding competition, the team placed first and scored the most points of any chapter in the FFA Dairy Show.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments