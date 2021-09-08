The Tri-City United Future Farmers of America chapter went out for gold at the Minnesota State Fair. The team took home eight first-place victories in a variety of categories at the fair.
Bryce Blaschko placed fist in tractor driving and earned second in goat herdsmanship.
Marcus Kajer won three dairy championships with a Grand Champion Ayrshire, Reserve Champion Ayrshire, and Reserve Champion Milking Shorthorn. Taylor Stepka also won a reserve championship with her Mid-Weight Slick-Shorn.
Jacy Saemrow took first place in the individual dairy judging competition, while the whole dairy judging team earned first place in the team event.
The TCU FFA Chapter also earned the top spot in the Best of Seven Animals competition, where each chapter shows off seven of their finest animals. In the Dairy Breeding competition, the team placed first and scored the most points of any chapter in the FFA Dairy Show.