A man is accused of criminally injuring a passenger after allegedly crashing his sports car in rural Le Sueur County while driving drunk at high speeds.
Ethan Corbin Alexander Zimmerman, 20, of Waseca, has been charged with two felony counts of criminal vehicular operation, causing substantial bodily harm as well as three misdemeanors including fourth-degree driving while impaired, reckless driving, underage consumption.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on County Road 13 and found Zimmerman and another person walking outside a 2013 yellow Chevrolet Camaro in the north ditch. The two appeared to have scrapes and bruises on their arms and faces. The passenger reportedly sustained an L-1 fracture in their vertebrae from the accident.
Police were reportedly told that Zimmerman was driving at high speeds when he lost control of the vehicle. Law Enforcement further reported seeing a broken liquor bottle in the wreckage of the vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement later obtained a blood and urine sample from Zimmerman confirming a BAC of .086 grams.
A witness at the scene was reported running up to the police to share what they saw. They stated that Zimmerman passed their car and two other vehicles at a high rate of speed in the no passing zone shortly before the crash. When the car ran into the ditch, they observed who they believed to be friends of Zimmerman removing backpacks of broken liquor bottles from the car. They also showed the officers video of the incident, which allegedly included footage of liquor bottles sticking out of one of the backpacks. In the video, Zimmerman, the passenger and a companion allegedly pleaded with the witness to leave and not call the cops.
According to the police report, a friend of Zimmerman agreed that the suspect was driving too fast. They admitted to consuming alcohol with Zimmerman earlier in the evening, but denied drinking enough to cause an accident. They allegedly said that Zimmerman was “showing off” and driving recklessly, but later admitted to helping Zimmerman remove glass liquor bottles from the scene.
Zimmerman reportedly denied consuming alcohol and allegedly said he had no knowledge of who owned the alcohol removed from the car. The passenger admitted to drinking Twisted Teas with Zimmerman, but also said they did not know who the alcohol belonged to and did not purchase the alcohol for Zimmerman.