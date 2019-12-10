With rising property values, Le Sueur-Henderson residents will be forced to take on a higher school district tax levy for next year.
At the Dec. 2 board meeting and truth in taxation hearing, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board approved a total 2020 levy of $2.998 million, a 10% increase from 2019. The increase to the levy is occurring despite the district’s expenses dropping 3%.
Several factors are behind the levy increase. One of the most notable is rising property values in the district. The school district is funded by a combination of state aid, which makes up 82% of district revenues, and local tax levy dollars. Recent assessments have generally found a sharp increase in the value of district households in Le Sueur and Henderson. That increases the tax capacity across the communities, and according to the board, encourages the state to rely more on local taxpayers to fund the district, rather than providing bumps in state aid.
So while the district will actually spend less in 2019-20, the taxpayers will still take on a larger burden.
“Unfortunately right now, the situation that we’re in is the fact that the assessors have come in and said ‘Great job, your homes are worth more money,’” said board member Erina Prom. “So we are now having to pay more money and the state is now saying ‘Great job, you don’t need our help.’ So the sum is still the same. The same dollar amounts are going into the school; they’re getting spent the exact same way. It’s just that the shift of the burden has gone from the state to the local. Instead of a gradual increase, it got jacked up.”
The formula determining how much of the district’s budget is paid for locally versus state aid is set in place by the state of Minnesota and the district itself cannot change the levy without a referendum.
“We can’t change our levy at all as a district without going to you, the voters, to get approval, which we have not done since 2017,” said School Board Chair Brigid Tuck.
Where the School Board does have authority is determining what programs the levy will pay for. The general fund makes up the greatest portion of the levy at 51% or $1,53 million. This fund pays for most of the districts operations with regular class instruction making up 40% of the general fund, special education making up 15%, building maintenance and equipment at 12% and student services at 11%. Other costs include school administration, district and instruction support services and vocational instruction. Expenses and revenues for the general fund both declined by 4% this year.
The other half of the budget, about 46%, primarily pays off debt incurred by the district. The current debt is a result of the voter approved bond issue for the Middle/High School renovation and addition in 2005 and a 2011 capital facility bond issued for an energy saving project. The remaining 3% pays for community education programs.
“The one thing that we do have control over in this is where those dollars are spent,” board member Joe Roby told residents at the hearing. “And you coming in here and asking these questions is one part of the conversation that we, as a board, have all the time on how these dollars are spent. While we don’t always discuss interesting or exciting things, we do like it when people come out and ask questions and email stuff to the district office.”