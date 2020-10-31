Turn off a country road south of Le Center, and you may find yourself looking out at the peaceful scene of a wide green pasture and a large cottonwood tree. The land would appear practically untouched if not for the barn and a three-bedroom house that stands tucked away from the open field. It’s all the evidence that remains of a small, but bustling farm that carried the pattering footsteps of school age children and the pounding hooves of horses and cattle.
The 60-acre farm south of Le Center has had many identities over its long life: dairy farm, school, garden and even a bee farm, but one thing that has remained consistent over the years is the family that owns it. The farm currently belongs to Michelle (Macho) Dahn and Leroy G. Dahn after being passed down through three generations in the Macho family. The farm turned 100 this year and is now one of 172 farms in Le Sueur County to be honored as a Century Farm.
The farm dates back to 1920, when it was purchased by Michelle’s grandfather Wencel James Macho and his wife Thackla Mary Macho from Thomas and Mary Dewire, and Frederich and Nellie Mall.
Michelle said she didn't know much about what the farm was like under the ownership of her grandfather, mostly that they took care of the land and readied it for the day when her father would take control of the land.
But the farm did have one unique feature while under Wencel and Thackla’s ownership: its very own school district. At the time the Machos bought the property, part of the land was leased out to Independent School District 108, which operated a one-room schoolhouse on the property.
Wencel and Thackla maintained the land, but lived on a neighboring farm with their son Bernard Macho. Bernard attended the one-room schoolhouse through the eighth grade. Though the classes were short on students, they weren’t short on mischief.
Bernard would tell his children about how the older boys would play a trick to extend recess. While the teacher was busy, one of the older boys would climb into the bell tower and tie rope into a knot. Once the teacher tried to ring the bell to call the kids back inside with a ring of the bell, it wouldn’t make a sound.
District 108 was one of many one-room school houses that dotted the county before schools consolidated into larger buildings in the mid 20th century. The building closed its doors on 1957, but it would later see some use on the Macho farm as a grain storage unit until the building was removed entirely.
The family farm would change hands from father to son in 1940. Wencel sold the farm to Bernard and his wife Bessie Macho for just $1 shortly after they married. The site was the perfect place for the newlyweds to begin raising their family and it would be Bernard’s home until his death in 1985.
The Macho family lived in a four-room house on the property consisting of a kitchen, living room and two bedrooms upstairs. The house also featured a basement, which was only accessible through a trapdoor in the kitchen, and a cistern in the house that stored water. In the 1950’s, part of the kitchen was transformed into a bathroom, which Michelle said was “a happy day for the whole family.” In the 1960’s, the family added on a living room and a full bathroom and steps to the basement replacing the trap door.
The home remains on the farm to this day, though it has faced some troubles over the years. In the 2000’s an arsonist targeted the home and lit on fire. The culprit was never caught. Since then, the home has been renovated, and Michelle said that it looks nicer than it ever has.
When Bernard began his new life as a farmer, his enterprise started with a focus on dairy cows.
“My early memories are that my dad had dairy cows and the creamery truck would come every day to pick up the milk cans,” said Michelle. “When the weather was warm and the milk needed to stay cool, we would fill a stock tank with water and use that to keep the cans cool.”
The local creamery eventually switched to grade A milk instead of cans, so Bernard began to look into other livestock. He raised white face beef cattle along with ducks, chickens, geese and pigs. They also kept horses to help plant crops and dogs as well.
“There was always a dog named Shep no matter how many dogs we had,” said Michelle.
While Bernard managed the livestock, Bessie tended to a large garden that would provide the family with enough to eat. Both of them split their time between the farm and other work. Bernard worked part-time at an alfalfa plant down the road while Bessie was either working as a stay at home mom or at the local marketplace.
“Everything was canned, butchered or sold,” said Michelle. “It was self-sufficient. You grew your own and did all that.”
As a kid, Michelle had plenty of her own chores to do at the farm. The one that stuck out to her the most was riding a two row corn planter. The planter had two arms that stuck out at each time which would dig into the soil and create rows in the dirt. Michelle’s job was to keep those rows straight and keep the hopper filled at the start of each row.
“I was always the outdoor person,” said Michelle. “I was on the back of a hay wagon a lot of the time. If there were chores to do, I would hold the pigs while he vaccinated them and things like that.”
One of the fun things about growing up on the farm was getting to ride the draft horses around the yard. One time, when Michelle was little she was thrown off the horse, but it didn’t run away. Instead, the horse walked up to the newly-planted cottonwood tree and ate half of it clean off. The cottonwood tree still stands in the yard today at 55 feet tall.
Bernard raised a lot of animals on the farm from heifers to poultry to bees. A beekeeper by trade, Bernard would get a call whenever a hive showed up in town. Once he retrieved the bees, he would make a new home for them at the farm.
In late summer, Bernard would harvest honey for the kids in a Macho family tradition. Using a steam knife, he would scrape the combs off both sides of the frame. Then, Michelle would put the frames in an extractor. By turning the extractor, honey would fly out of the comb and and run to the bottom. The tradition was shared not just between father and daughter, but also with Michelle and Leroy’s children Jake and April.
“They took the combs off the top and it would be dripping with honey and wax for the kids that they could chew up,” said Leroy Dahn.
“During the war and depression, honey was used as an alternative to sugar,” said Michelle. “My dad told me this helped to keep the farm going during hard times.”
After Bernard’s death, the farm was given to Michelle and Leroy. The couple now lives in Le Sueur and rents out the farmhouse. The land still carries plenty of fond childhood memories for Michelle and one day she hopes to return.“
We always planned on moving back here once we retired, but it hasn’t happened yet,” said Michelle.