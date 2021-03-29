Le Sueur Theater, which is currently being rebuilt, picked up 201 used theater seats through the Hopkins Mann Theater closing auction.
"It is a bit preliminary but couldn’t pass up this opportunity," the Le Sueur Theater rebuild group leader Katherine Elke said on Facebook. "These seats are really nice and in brand new condition. They rock and have cup holder armrests that can be positioned up or down."
The seats will be stored for now as more work is done to the building. The theater team also purchased a four-seat row of original opera seats, originally belonging to the theater, from Dan Distel.
"He had purchased them at a garage sale many years ago. It was so thoughtful of him to want to return them to Le Sueur Theater," Elke said. "We found many of these same seat parts and cast iron ends in the basement during the clean out process. Those will be stored for now but can be restored in the future."
Elke said the building is coming along well with many hours put in daily. Widmer Masonry has been busy tuckpointing. Nieman Roofing has returned to add a finishing cap to the roofline, scupper chutes and to reroof the marquee and back jut out of the building.
There has been an unseen emergency in the rear of the building, so correcting water issues is essential, Elke said. The rebuild team will eventually grade the back lot to correct drainage issues and add a chute where the water drained down the back exterior wall for too many years.
"So much to correct, but we continue to forge forward with positivity," Elke said. "Thanks again to everyone who supports and believes in this effort — it’s all for you."