After more than two decades of providing home health care to patients, two Le Sueur County nurses looked back on their service.
This year marked the end of Deb Blaschko’s and Sharon Erickson’s health care careers, with Blaschko retiring in December after 21 years with the county and Erickson retiring back in February following 25 years. On behalf of the county, both provided home services for the elderly, disabled and chronically and terminally ill who still wished to have full lives at home such as health assessments and teaching, management for medication and chronic conditions and serving as a liaison between the patients and their health care providers.
Lori Krekelberg also retired in August after 13 years of service as a homemaker in home health services but was unable to be reached for this article..
“Sharon, Deb and Lori were very respected and valued public health staff,” said Le Sueur County Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy. “They were dedicated to providing home care services to the elderly and disabled in their homes, working hard to keep people in the community for as long as possible. They are compassionate, caring people that made public service their life’s work. We were honored that they shared their skills and talents with Public Health and wish them all the best in their retirement.”
Since they were young, both Erickson and Blaschko said they were driven into the nursing field by a desire to help others.
“I enjoy working with people, meeting people and helping people when I can,” said Erickson. “My godmother, I called her my aunt, was a nurse so I think that had an influence on me as well.”
Prior to working for the county, Blaschko and Erickson both had experience working for hospitals and clinics, but working in home health services introduced to a new side of nursing that gave them a more personal relationship with their clients.
“In homes, you have a more one-on-one visit,” said Blaschko. “You’re able to spend more time to assess and monitor and just listen to the patients’ concerns. We’re kind of a link between them and their provider to help them maintain their health and their home and remain independent in their home.”
Erickson also appreciated the personal connections she formed with her clients.
“What I really enjoyed was meeting one-on-one with people,” she said. “I saw such a need and enjoyed listening and hearing their stories, health teaching and helping to affect their ability to remain at home.”
She continued, “They all present unique challenges. Working with Le Sueur County wasn’t as fast paced as a hospital. It’s not quite as critical as working in a hospital. I enjoyed a little bit of a slower pace.”
Erickson described the working environment at the county as supportive and said she learned a lot from her mentors in the program.
“I felt fortunate to have a great bunch of coworkers,” said Erickson. “I feel like it was a good environment. Everyone was supportive of one another.”
For Deb Blaschko, her main takeaway was that she was able to dedicate her career to doing something she loved.
“At the end of the day, now retiring, what I truly believe is if you have a passion for what you’re doing, you’re going to reap the benefits,” said Blaschko. “That’s been my biggest reward is helping and caring for others.”
Now that they’re retiring, Erickson and Blashcko will have a lot more free time to do the things they’ve always wanted to do. Erickson plans to spend more time with her family and is looking forward to taking out her motor home with her husband Doug to go camping this winter. She also wants to work on her own personal health through fitness classes, yoga and swim. For Blaschko, retirement means more time spent with family, exploring the world and no more early mornings.
“Now that I’m retired, I want to spend time with my grandchildren,” said Blaschko. “I want to travel. And no more alarm clocks.”