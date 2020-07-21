When the Pelowski home was flooded last month, it wasn’t the water that woke the family up, it was the smell.
On June 29, Le Center resident Trisha Pelowski was woken up by her son to see her basement flooded with sewage. Wastewater spurted from her shower, sinks and toilets, doing thousands of dollars in damage to her home. The family worked frantically, using shop-vacs and hoses to mitigate the flooding until the city could address the sewer line.
“It’s disgusting,” said Pelowski. “My sump pump has never ever had water in it, never, but it continues to fill up with sewer that is pumping out of my toilet, my sinks and my shower drains. I live in that home with my children, and it’s disgusting. They’re walking around in it to clean it up, because nobody is around to help when it’s gushing like that for three and a half hours.”
Pelowski wasn’t alone. Many homes on Rolling Hills Drive were drenched in flood waters and wastewater after Le Center was hit with 6.5 inches of rainfall in one night.
Le Center Public Works found that the sanitary sewer collection system had bypassed 1.72 million gallons at six locations. Bypasses are the result of high volumes of rainfall as well as new infiltration and inflow. So much water infiltrated the sewer system, Public Works found, that the 18-inch pipe heading out to the wastewater treatment plant was filled with enough water to carry to 2,000 homes.
“An 18-inch line should be able to carry to 2,000 homes, and we don’t have 2,000 homes here and that thing is plum full heading out to the plant,” said City Engineer Joel Hawbaker. “So the system just has too much clean water coming in whether through foundation drains, backyard inlets, just leaking joints and clay pipe.”
The flooding led to a public hearing on July 14 before the Le Center City Council, where local officials talked about possible solutions to mitigate future flooding. At the end of the meeting, the city resolved to install an alarm panel at the lift station, which would alert the city of high flows, and to look into a feasibility study to see why the sewer lines at Rolling Hills are so susceptible to flooding.
A chronic issue
Close to a dozen people showed up to the public hearing and just about every person had multiple stories about their homes being destroyed by sewer overflows. Residents were left with flooded basements as recently as 2014, when the area received 7 inches of rain over the course of six days. Others had seen sporadic floods over the past 20 years.
Some residents reported spending between $10,000-20,000 to repair and refurbish their homes in the past. But some things can’t be replaced. Pelowski said that she lost family photos along with many other items in the flooding.
This wasn’t the first time residents had contacted the city about the issue, either, and some complained the city had been too slow in its response and others felt that the city hadn’t been proactive. Brad Pelowski said that years ago, when his neighbor’s house was built, an out-of-town builder discovered an issue with the sewer line, which was fixed by the city, but the city didn’t take any action to inform him or other houses which used the same line.
“At the point they built, you would think the city officials would come to the house and say, ‘Hey, this is wrong, too. Maybe we should check it?’ None of that happened,” said Brad Pelowski. “Nobody came knocking on my door, saying ‘Hey we want to check if your sewer system is hooked up correctly, because your neighbor’s wasn’t.’”
Seeking solutions
One of the major roadblocks the city has faced when addressing the overrun sewer system is that the city doesn’t know where the water is coming from. An 8-inch clay pipe running under Cordova Avenue has been identified as a likely cause of the flooding, but the city does not know how water is infiltrating the pipe nor the source of the water. Doing repairs on the pipe isn’t a simple task either, since the road is owned by Le Sueur County, not Le Center.
“We have the ability to maintain the road, but we don’t have the ability to start ripping up a state aid road,” said Mayor Josh Frederickson.
Frederickson said that the city could look into commissioning a possible feasibility study to trace the cause of the flooding and the fiscal impact fixing the issue would have on the city. The mayor said that homeowners would be informed if that was the route the city planned to take, because those homeowners may need to be assessed for the costs.
The mayor also agreed to a proposal suggested by a resident to install an alarm system at the lift station. This alarm would alert the city at the time of a major flooding event to reduce response times.
Homeowners that were impacted by the flooding can file a claim with the city’s insurance company. Frederickson said that anybody who was affected and contacted City Hall would get a letter from the city in the next couple of days after the hearing. Homeowners will have to fill that out the forms and return it to the city for the insurance adjuster.
In addition, the city is working on a sanitary sewer replacement program and a $3.7 million street project. The project will repair 6,400 feet of road on the north side of town with a bituminous overlay; include replacements for utilities, like water mains, sanitary sewers and storm sewers; a widening to 36 feet with a full right of way; and 5-foot sidewalks added to one or both sides of the street in some places.
The streets include North Park Avenue between Tyrone Street and Sixth Street; Bowler Street from Park to Cordova Avenue; Spors Street from Park to Cordova; Montgomery Avenue; Waterville Avenue; and Sixth Street. The proposed improvements are expected to last more than 50 years.
“We do have some options,” said Frederickson. “It’s unfortunate that it took us a 6.5-inch rainfall for us to truly start looking at this and different options, but we are open to at least looking into a feasibility study — this is what we can find, this is the potential fix, and from there, we have to make a decision on whether or not that fix is financially sound for the city at this point.”