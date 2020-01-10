Major street projects in Le Sueur County are underway for 2020.
At the Tuesday, Dec. 7 commissioners meeting, the board heard updates on the County Road 22 (formerly Hwy. 112) project and began the process to advertise bids for construction. At the same time, the county joined the state to close Hwy.19 for construction.
Hwy. 19 Detour
Major reconstruction in New Prague is planned for this year. Under a joint project between the city of New Prague and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the downtown area on Main Street/Hwy. 19 will be revitalized with mini-roundabouts at the intersections of Main Street and First Avenue and Columbus Avenue.
The changes also include a fresh mill and overlay, added pavement sidewalks and lighting, replacements for underground utilities, including the sanitary sewer system and water main, and reforms to make the street compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. According to planning estimates, the project could cost between $10-13 million.
Those heading into New Prague on Hwy. 19 will have to take a detour when Main Street is closed for construction. The county has agreed to allow the state to detour westbound traffic onto County Road 29 with the state reimbursing the county $5,695 for the traffic disruption.
The date when the detour will be put in place is yet to be determined, but construction is expected to begin near spring.
County Road 22 bid advertisements
As the county nears completion on the County Road 22 (formerly Hwy. 112) turnback project, the Board of Commissioners gave the Highway Department permission to advertise for construction bids.
The improvement project is a joint effort between the state of Minnesota, Le Sueur County and the city of Le Sueur to reconstruct 22, parts of 26 within city limits and several roads in Le Sueur adjacent to the county roads. The effort is scheduled to be completed over a series of phases between 2020-21 with construction set to begin around late spring or early summer.
The most recent cost estimates put forth by Highway Department Head David Tiegs at the Board of Commissioners meeting place the project at a total cost of $12 million, with the county being responsible for $9.7 million.
In his request to advertise bids for the project, Tiegs explained that the final plan was nearly finished.
“We have 90% of the plans completed,” said Tiegs. “We’ve had an initial review of the plans by MNDOT and we’re finalizing that.”