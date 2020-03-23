The Le Sueur-Henderson School Board was thrown into planning mode on Monday, March 16 amid escalating state action against COVID-19. Just a day before, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order mandating the closure of schools between March 18-27 and directing school districts to implement distance learning plans during that time. The announcement, which was relayed to superintendents before Walz went public, had caught the district off-guard.
“As of Friday, when we were meeting we had pretty much determined we were going to keep schools open,” said Johnson. “That was what we were going on and we were planning to start moving on level 2 and level 3 planning, but on Sunday that all changed.”
Instead, Johnson found herself and school administration working round the clock on Sunday to plan for the closure. The executive order tasked districts with a number of jobs which included providing meals to all children who need them, childcare for the children of emergency workers ages 12 and under and putting together a distance learning plan if schools need to be closed in the future. The state requires students to have equal access to required materials for distance learning, including technology, schools to provide distance learning training for students, staff and parents and programming options for school specialists including nurses, counselors, paraprofessionals, psychologists and social workers
“We had these meetings and phone calls and meetings with the principals over the phone and Google Docs pretty much until 7 o’clock at night,” Johnson said. “But I feel like we are moving ahead. We are planning without panicking. I felt like we’re all maintaining very good composure as we’re going through this.”
By Monday, the district had already composed a plan for providing meals. LS-H sent out a meal interest survey allowing parents to inform the school if they wanted breakfast and/or lunch provided for their kids during the school closure. Meals have since been provided at all three schools and students living further than a mile away had the opportunity to opt-in to having their food delivered to them by bus.
The district also sent out a technology survey to provide students with equal access to distance learning.
“We have enough tools for everybody to have a device,” said Johnson. “But not everybody maybe has access to the internet, so we’re sending out a survey to parents to find out who has access and who doesn’t because when we develop our units and our lessons, those that don’t have accesses will need to be delivered packets of learning. [Buses] will then pick up the packets of learning.”
On Thursday, March 19 the district announced that it would be implementing a 1:1 device initiative for students K-3, who would be provided with iPads, and students 6-12, who would be provided with Chromebooks. Fourth and fifth grade students have already met the requirements for the 1:1 initiative.
LS-H has required Public Device Parent and Student Agreements to be filled out on the district website by 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. All PreK-12 students must visit Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School on Thursday, March 26 from 12-8 p.m. or on Friday, march 27 from 8 a.m. — 12 p.m to receive their device and/or distance learning materials.
Once distance learning begins, students will be in communication with their teachers.
“If they do have questions, teachers are available to call during the school day to have those questions answered,” said Johnson. “It’s not like they’re going to be given stuff with no support. The teachers, you can email them and they’re responding to those. If they need to have a teacher call them, they can do that. We have to make contact with our students X amount of times either daily or weekly.”
Regarding childcare, LS-H received permission from the state of Minnesota that Communication was sent to continue serving the children at Kids Club kiddos. Kids Club is also being offered to the children of emergency workers, ages 4-12, which includes the kids of healthcare, medical services, law enforcement, firefighters, correctional services, public health and court personnel. The club will also serve the children of teachers within the district. Any EMS, law enforcement, and healthcare workers will need to show an ID badge or a letter from their employee to verify their employment. Families will also need to fill out a registration packet before starting care.
While the district is busy finding answers many questions remain hanging in the air. The School Board and administration do not yet know how the rest of the school year past March, scheduled athletics tournaments, prom and graduation will be impacted.
“Someone asked me yesterday, ‘will the school year be extended,’ I don’t think we know that yet,” said School Board Chair Brigid Tuck.
“We don’t know anything from this point on,” said Johnson. “We assume that at the end of March, we go back to school and everything is ready to go until the governor or MDE [Minnesota Department of Education] states otherwise. We assume that everything planned from April on is ready to go as is and if they tell us it’s not, we’ll have to adjust.”