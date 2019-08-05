Hundreds strapped on their running shoes Saturday morning to compete in the Giant Valley 5k Run and Youth Half-Mile Run. Many competed but only a select few would be able to take home a medal.
Over 400 runners of all ages competed in the 5k run. It was a race for everyone, with young children and seniors alike lining up at the starting line. The race even featured a few parents pushing their kids in strollers and people taking their dogs for a run.
Competitors were tasked with running 5 km, or 3.1 miles, around a track surrounding the Le Sueur Parks and Recreation building. Winners were divided into men’s and women’s categories with different age ranges, 1-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49 and 50-59. The runners with the top three times in each category would receive a medal.
Or at least that was what was supposed to happen. When awards for the winners were announced, several runners began questioning the results.
“Something doesn’t seem right here,” said Joe Broze, a competitor who completed the 5k in 21 minutes and 58 seconds. “Shouldn’t we be up there?” Broze asked his son Ben, who finished the race in 19 minutes and 14 seconds.
Broze spoke with a representative from Wayzata Results, who timed the race. Broze’s suspicions were proven correct when Wayzata Results announced that there had been a small error in who they handed out medals to. The company stated that they would not revoke anyone’s medal, and would hand out new medals to the people who had earned them.
Despite this, many of the runners, including third-place finisher Lane Schwarz reported having fun.
“I’ve been running in it almost every year since I was 4 or 5,” said Schwarz, who finished with a time of 17 minutes and 32 seconds. “This year, it was a chance for me and some of my friends to come together and compete. Plus, it helps get some training in, I’ll be running at Luther College in the fall.”
“I just love to run,” Schwarz added.
The runner with the fastest time was 17-year-old Mitchell Johnstone with a time of 17:24. Johnstone’s winning time also makes him the second-fastest runner to compete in the race since 2014. He is only 14 seconds behind the record holder Landon Javes, who completed the 5k in 2017 in 17 minutes and 10 seconds.
The other top ten finishers include Drew Hastings in second with a time of 17:27, Schwarz in third, followed by Tyler Erickson, Quinn McDonald, Kaleb Sharp, Ken Cooper, Ben Broze, Jeff Schulz and Troy Handy.
Of the women competitors, McKenna Hermann completed the race the fastest with a time of 21:06. Second place went to Emily Stoebe, who ran the 5k in 22:03, and Hannah Geyen took third with a time of 22:05. Lola Roebbeke came in fourth, followed by Vicky Flores, Arlett Rios, Brigid Tuck, Alexis Terwedo, Alyssa Weber and Cooper Vanden Elinde.
A half-mile race was held for kids 15 and under after the 5k, and 4-year-old Tony Castro won the race and set a new record with a time of 3:18. He was followed by William Osborne in second and Dalton Wilson in third. In the boys’ top ten, Riley Browning placed in fourth, followed by Colton Wilson, George Doherty, Jacob Juarez, Vance Vanden Elinde, Leroy Haaland and Declan Cross.
8-year-old Bella Bemmels held the fastest time for the girls and placed in tenth overall with a time of 4:06, followed by Ella Kamps in second, Jayden Yancy in third, Addison Kamps, Kennedy Kamps, Lela Kamps, Lydia Laabs, Eva McCormick, Aysa Brekke and Parker Moos.