The Tri-City United property tax levy will increase in 2021, though only slightly, as more of the tax burden shifts from the state to local taxpayers.
On Dec. 14, the Tri-City United School Board certified a 0.79% levy increase to raise the total $6.84 million levy by $53,000. The levy increase was the lowest certified by the School Board in the past four years.
“Based on the tax base growth and the low levy increase, most taxpayers can expect little change in pay 2021 compared to the 2020 assuming there is no significant change to property values from last year to this year,” said Jean Kopp, director of business services for TCU.
The rising levy is not the result of an increasing budget, said the business director, but a change in the state formula which allocates aid to school district. Of the school’s revenues, 84% are funded by state aid. But when property values rise in a school district, the state contributes less. In areas where the tax base is smaller, the state contributes more.
“The formula has essentially deemed that we are more property rich, so we receive less aid,” said Kopp.
Declining enrollment is also cutting into state aid to the district, and the COVID-19 pandemic has led even more students to withdraw from the school district. In the last year, the TCU school district saw 39 students withdraw. Of those, 14 are now homeschooling. Kopp said that she wasn’t certain the trend would continue past the pandemic, but if it did, the district would be looking at a $230,000 loss in revenues.
In 2022, the TCU School District could also see a $280,000 loss in funds used to help pay for the educational needs of underperforming students. These revenues depend on the number of students applying up for free and reduced-price lunch. This school year, TCU received 199 fewer free and reduced-price lunch applications.
Kopp said that families didn't sign up after the state's emergency extension of the summer lunch program throughout the year made school breakfasts and lunches free for all students.
"We don’t think there’s a reduced need, the need remains," said Kopp. "Everyone gets free meals, so we've lost the incentive for some families to complete their form."
Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, the school lunch fund is projected to end the school year with an additional $19,000.
The school's general fund is also projected to end the year better than expected. Starting the year with an estimated $9.8 million in the general fund, the district is expected to end the year with $9.2 million. The district planned to use $200,000 for the math curriculum.
The budget for the community education, which includes preschool, childcare, athletics, activities and adult education, is not expected to fare as well. The fund balance is expected to drop 90% by the end of the school year from $144,000 to $15,000.
Kopp said that COVID-19 is having a significant impact on community education program funding. The district has had to cancel programs, reduce tuition and offer free and reduced-price childcare to the children of emergency workers, cutting into the potential revenue.