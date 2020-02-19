Lake Associations are using chemical treatments to exterminate aquatic invasive species (AIS) that are infesting the waters of lakes in Le Sueur County, but should those efforts be reimbursed by the county?
That was the question on the minds of the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Feb. 17 after receiving a letter from the Greater Jefferson German Lake Association requesting funding. Since 2013, the Greater Jefferson German Lake Association has been using chemical treatments to eliminate Curly Leaf Pondweed in the area, primarily on Middle Jefferson. In 2019 alone, the association spent $13,225 to treat over 45 acres of infested waters between all four lakes. Lee Plonske with the Greater Jefferson German Lake Association spoke of the program’s success in an open letter to the county.
“The DNR has given us a lot of assistance with their equipment and expertise in locating pondweed and other invasive species,” said Plonske. ”The large part of the program has been Middle Jefferson. If you ask anyone how large the AIS problems were on Middle Jefferson, they will tell you there used to be areas so bad that the birds could walk on the weeds. Now the public can use it for fishing, boating and swimming., which was impossible 3-4 years ago.”
Plonske told the commissioners that the organization is looking to heighten its efforts in 2020 on West Jefferson, East Jefferson, German Lakes and possibly Swede’s Bay and that it wants to begin controlling for Eurasian Milfoil. Because of the added costs of an expansion, Plonske requested the county provide grant funding. He added that the county had promised possible grant money in the past, but County Environmental Specialist Holly Kalbus stated that in her tenure, the county has only offered grant money to lake associations if they successfully applied for a grant, and it hasn’t offered grant money for chemical treatments.
Currently, the county has a policy against providing grant monies for chemical treatment efforts.
“I understand their frustration,” said Kalbus. “It’s a never-ending battle. Invasive species are very hard to get rid of; once they’re here, they’re here to stay unless you catch them early … It’s just a really dynamic and complex topic. Sometimes the solutions aren’t spraying. Sometimes its mechanical treatment or another variety of ways to limit the spread of AIS. It’s a very effective tool, but it's not the only tool, and it may not be the right tool to use. It really depends on the lake ecology.”
The county has opposed using funds for chemical treatments based on the negative environmental impact chemicals can have on lakes, especially if native species are mistakenly identified as invasive. Funds for fighting AIS are also limited, so funds set aside for chemical treatments would mean less of that pot would be allocated to the county’s AIS education and surveillance efforts, noted Commissioner John King.
“What I like to tell people is it’s everyone’s fault that the lakes are polluted,” said Kalbus. “It’s not just the farmers, it’s not just the lakeshore owners. A lot of times when they spray, it not only affects AIS, it also affects native species as well.”
This isn’t the first time organizations have come to the county requesting funds for chemical treatments. Commissioner Lance Wetzel proposed that the county invite the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to speak so that the board could definitively take a stance on whether to allow AIS funds to be used for chemical treatments. Commissioner David Gliszinski added onto Wetzel’s proposal, suggesting that the lake associations in the county also be invited so that they could hear what they have to say. At this time, the county has not and is not planning to change it’s AIS grant policy.
“It would be nice to meet with DNR staff and have more knowledge on what they’ve seen,” said Kalbus. “If the DNR doesn’t support it, we can’t go anywhere with it, because they issue the permits.”