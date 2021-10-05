The first half of the year was defined by a trend of falling utility revenues for the city of Le Sueur. As of June 2021, water, sewer and electric sales, as well as community center revenues, hit four-year lows.
The city of Le Sueur has accommodated these shifts by cutting back on department expenses. Despite sales falling well below budget projections, each fund with the exception of the Le Sueur Community Center has a surplus above what the city predicted going into the year.
“2021 was a challenge for all of our funds, and we’re seeing some interesting challenges this year for utility revenues,” said Finance Director Joe Roby. “Because of some of the expense shifts that staff are actively working, I can say, overall, the financial health of the city is in good condition. The debt we’ve been able to take on has been at incredibly low rates and in line with our long-term plans.”
As of the second quarter, Le Sueur general fund cash balance — the city’s main source of spending for expenses, like general government, police, streets, zoning etc. — hit a four-year high of $1.3 million in June 2021.
The fund was below $200,000 at the end of the first quarter, due to front loaded expenditures and a lack of major revenue sources, such as tax receipts and LGA payments that wouldn’t be delivered to the city until later in the year. The Le Sueur fund balance rebounded with the payments and more than $200,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan, approximately half of the total $400,000 set to flow into the city’s coffers.
Sales from water service fell by over $150,000 in June 2021 compared to sales at that time last year. The drop off was primarily due to declining purchases from commercial users. The water fund was still profitable, though at tighter margins compared to previous years, bringing in $100,000 more than the city spent.
The sewer report told a similar story. Revenues from service fell by $200,000 amid declining commercial use. Though the costs exceeded sales, $182,000 in miscellaneous revenues offset the $30,000 in excess expenses. Financing toward the sewer fund was cut almost in half compared to budget projections. These cuts brought the sewer fund in line with past years — revenues exceeded expenses, but fell short of covering bond principal payments and depreciation.
An overall decline in electric usage led to a $181,000 drop in electric sales. Like in the sewer fund, expenses were halved relative to the budget, allowing the city to collect $73,000 in excess revenues.
Unlike other funds, the operational costs of running the community center continued to dwarf membership dollars. A $50,000 drop in revenues was the result of declining usage of the community center spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of the second quarter, the community center fund was in a $139,000 deficit, but Roby expects the fund to turn around once property taxes are factored in. The anticipated $500,000 in property tax revenue won’t be factored in until the second half of the year.