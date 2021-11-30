Community members preemptively worked off their turkey and mashed potato dinners while helping others enjoy their Thanksgiving feasts at the Le Sueur Rotary Club’s 12th annual Turkey Trot.
The Rotary tradition was held on Thanksgiving morning Nov. 25. An estimated 60 runners braved through the cold to run a 5k around the Community Center in support of the Le Sueur Backpack Program and Le Sueur Food Shelf.
Around 113 community members registered for the race, but due to the frigid temperature and high winds, many decided to cozy up at home instead. But because registration was pre-paid and the event saw a record 44 sponsors, the Turkey Trot still took a good haul for families in need. Event Chair Henry Endress estimated the Turkey Trot raised between $9,000-10,000.
Those dollars will support the Le Sueur Backpack Program, which packs approximately 100 bags of food for local children in need each week, and the Le Sueur Food Shelf, which provides food supplies to families and individuals in an emergency or a financial crisis.
“The majority of it does go to the Backpack program, but we do, for instance, last year, we bought over $1,000 worth of turkeys for the Le Sueur Food Shelf,” said Endress. “I haven’t gotten a dollar amount on the turkeys for this year, but I’m assuming it will be similar.”
In conjunction with the backpack program, the Rotary Club runs a Christmas pack that prepares bigger meals for families in need during the holiday season.
“Before Christmas vacation we do a family pack and those family packs are larger, considerably more food in them, intended to help a family out over the holiday season,” said Endress. “Those family packs will be between 40-50 pounds a piece and those will go out before the kids are done with school for the holidays.”
It wouldn’t be a Turkey Trot without a turkey for the runners to chase after. Fortunately, the Le Sueur Rotary Club had a seasoned Turkey Trot veteran to fill the gobbler: Le Sueur-Henderson graduate and Luther College Norse cross country runner Lane Schwarz. He first donned the turkey costume back in 2019 and returned for the first in-person Turkey Trot after the race went virtual in 2020.
“Last year we did everything virtual, so it was nice to get back on track as to how we normally do it,” said Endress. “The hosting of the event and the process went well, we’re just so reliant on the weather and it was a bad day for that.”
The Rotary Club retained the virtual option for this year so even community members who couldn’t appear in person could participate in the event. Registants could run at home and then send pictures to the Le Sueur Rotary Club Facebook page.
“We had a number of people take advantage of that last year and that’s carried over into this year. Even some of our foreign exchange students, Rotary has hosted foreign exchange students for years, and we had had a number of them participate from whatever country they’re in.”