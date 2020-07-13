If you have a labrador that won’t listen, a canine that won’t come when you call or an English setter eager for exercise, True Connections Canine Academy may be the answer.
The Kasota-based dog training facility was opened last year by Patricia Linehan. A college instructor at Southwest Minnesota State University, Linehan is bringing her teaching skills to the dog world, fulfilling a lifelong dream of owning a dog training business.
True Connections specializes in Positive Reinforcement Experience and Practice (PREP), a training course which emphasizes rewarding dogs for good behavior rather than punishing them for bad habits.
“I love dogs and I want to see them treated super well,” said Linehan. “Sometimes people treat them well, but then when they train, they’re a little bit harsh. Science will tell us that the least harsh training, positive reinforcement training, is actually the kind of training that works best.”
Linehan and her team of certified instructors teach dogs a variety of tricks including rolling out yoga mats, jumping through hoops and ringing the doorbell. Canines can also take agility classes, learning to weave through poles, run over seesaws and leap over obstacles for fun or for professional agility trials.
True Connections has three facilities for dog training: a 60-by-80-foot gym outfitted with obstacles for agility activities, a classroom for Puppy Kindergarten and PREP classes, and a Come Bye Barn where dogs can learn to herd sheep and ducks.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, True Connections holds classes of up to six for tricks and one dog for each agility course. Staff wear masks and visitors are required to use hand sanitizer from available bottles when they come in.
True Connections accepts all breeds of dogs. While breeds may have different personalities, they can all learn the same core lessons.
{p dir=”ltr”}“We have to adjust what’s going to work for this dog, what’s going to work for that dog,” said True Connections agility trainer Kim Hansen.
{p dir=”ltr”}“But learning habits are the same for all species and all breeds,” added trainer Antonia Langr.
There are two basic tools True Connections uses to teach dogs all these tricks: treats and a clicker. When a dog performs the correct task, the trainers signal a job well done through pairing a click sound with a treat. Clickers make the training process much easier than just using treats, said Langr.
“You’ve probably noticed that sometimes you tell them to do something and then you’re going to get a cookie out and by the time they get a treat they’ve moved onto the next thing,” said Langr. “They don’t always know what they’re being reinforced for and the clicker can help us bridge that gap. It’s like taking a picture at the exact perfect moment of whatever behavior you like.“
“It’s kind of like a hot and cold,” she continued. “You can click as they are making approximations toward the final behavior so as they get closer and closer they get clicked with treats.”
Not only does True Connections train dogs, they also train people. In PREP courses, dog owners actually experience what it’s like to be clicker trained so that they can better understand how their dog learns.
“The dogs have fun because they’re trying to figure out this game,” said Linehan. “What’s going to earn me a click? So they get excited about learning instead of ‘you do this, you do that.’ That to me is the heartbeat of this approach because we want the dogs to have an absolute blast while training.”
The training process also strengthens the relationships between dog and owner, said Linehan and it can even shift their personalities. Linehan’s own border collie Ky communicates through offering behaviors, trying different tricks to figure out what his owner wants.
“The first night, the dogs might be kind of nervous, they’re unfocused,” said Linehan. “By the third night, and this is from owners telling us, when they get in the car with their bag of stuff — puppy stuff or agility stuff — they’re starting to get all excited and they’re practically ‘Oh my god, we’re here.’ People say, ‘Oh my gosh, they’ve changed so much in three weeks.’”