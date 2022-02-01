It’s not always easy to do the right thing or to stand up for someone when they’re called a bad name, picked on or excluded. To better understand how to handle these difficult situations, fourth graders at Hilltop Elementary and St. Anne’s Elementary received a lesson in kindness at an annual all-day kindness retreat.
Fourth-grade students from both schools gathered in the Hilltop Elementary on Friday for a school day filled with singing, dancing and skits aimed at teaching kids how to identify unkind behaviors and intervene in unpleasant situations.
The event is held every year by Youth Frontiers, a Twin Cities based organization dedicated to promoting school environments where students, staff and faculty are treated with dignity and respect. Three staff members from Youth Frontiers spent the school day leading presentations on empathy and helping the fourth grade class bond through dance and song.
Hilltop Elementary also recruited student volunteers from Le Sueur-Henderson High School to facilitate discussions between small groups of fourth graders on ways to be kind to one another and push back against disrespectful behavior.
“One of the first activities was to identify unkind behaviors they’re seeing at their school, the second one is to try and brainstorm ideas of how to combat that and things you can do, just to empower them as 10 year olds and show that what they do makes a difference,” said Park and Hilltop Elementary Guidance Counselor Kristan Pfarr.
At the start of the retreat, Hilltop and St. Anne’s students focused on disrespectful behavior they had seen or experienced like gossiping and spreading rumors, name calling, poor sportsmanship, cyber bullying and rude language. Youth Frontiers instructors then shared personal stories from their school days when they were treated poorly and how they managed the experience.
From these group activities and presentations, Youth Frontiers staff outlined step-by-step processes on how to challenge unkindness. One approach called on students to be heroes to classmates being put down by others through ICI: interrupt, compliment and invite away. First, the hero steps in by interrupting the situation, then they compliment the victim to show kindness and finally invite the victim to do something else and remove them from the situation.
Pfarr said she sees students acting kinder to one another in the weeks after the yearly kindness retreats. Even in scenarios where kids fall back into disrespecting teachers and classmates, communicating with students is easier because she can pull from lessons the child learned in the retreat.
“It’s a great thing to be able to come back to so when things are starting to maybe slip a little bit you can say ‘Let’s just stop and talk about what we learned at the kindness retreat. What are some of the ideas we had to show kindness to others?’ said Pfarr. “It’s a great thing to use as a reminder.”
Toward the end of the session, the lessons on kindness culminated into an activity where small groups of students acted out the ICI method in skits. Each group was given an unkind behavior and a setting at random performed a skit based on how someone could intervene and act with kindness. High school student leaders performed as the unkind person so that the fourth graders would only act out positive conduct.
“[Our skit] is about the bus and somebody steals a jacket and I’m the hero,” said Hilltop fourth grade student Kaden Zeiher.
Zeiher and a small group of fourth graders and two LS-H high school students formulated a plan to interrupt the situation by saying it’s wrong to steal and reassuring the victim by reminding them it’s their jacket and nobody else has the right to take it.
When asked about what they learned today, Hilltop fourth grader LeRoy Haaland commented on how being kind can have an impact on others.
“Be kind to others because maybe one day they’ll be kind to somebody else,” said Haaland.