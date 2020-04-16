A project to repair 6,400 feet of road in Le Center is nearing construction after the city of Le Center awarded a $3.67 million bid to Holtmeier Construction of Mankato to begin work on the operation.
Holtmeier’s bid was the lowest of five bids the city of Le Center received at a council meeting on April 15 and 2% under the city engineer’s estimate of $3.76 million for construction costs. Other bidders included Wm. Mueller & Sons, of Hamburg, with a bid of $3.98 million, Ryan Contracting, of Elko New Market, with $4.15 million, Heselton Construction, of Faribault, with $4.41 million, and S.M. Hentges and Sons with $4.9 million. The councilors voted unanimously in favor of the low bid of $3.67 million from Holtmeier after a recommendation from City Engineer Joel Hawbaker.
“Based on past performance on similar projects in previous years, it is our opinion that Holtmeier Construction, Inc. is qualified to perform the work required under this contract,” Hawbaker wrote to the council.
Construction will go toward repairing 6,400 feet of road on the north side of town with a bituminous overlay; replacements for utilities, like water mains, sanitary sewers and storm sewers; a widening to 36 feet with a full right of way; and 5-foot sidewalks added to one or both sides of the street in some places.
The streets include North Park Avenue between Tyrone Street and Sixth Street; Bowler Street from Park to Cordova Avenue; Spors Street from Park to Cordova; Montgomery Avenue; Waterville Avenue; and Sixth Street. The proposed improvements are expected to last more than 50 years.
Street infrastructure in the area is malfunctioning, according to city officials, leading to sanitary sewer lines backing up. The roads have cracked surfaces and the lack of sidewalks on Park, Bowler, Spors and Waterville has been identified as a safety issue by the council, particularly for children walking to school.
The city is estimating that the project will be mostly complete by September 2021 and finished by June 2022.
Preliminary estimates from Bolton & Menk projected that the undertaking would cost a total of $4.3 million, above an initial estimate of $3.7 million in June 2019. About 25% of the construction costs are expected to be paid through special assessments by residents adjacent to the project area.
The rest of the costs will be paid for through the sale of a 20-year $4.1 million general obligation improvement bond. On April 15, the council authorized Ehlers & Associates of Roseville to assist in the sale of the bond and gather bids by the next council meeting on May 12.
Seal coat and mill and overlay projects
At the same meeting, the Le Center City Council opted to send out a notice for bids for two separate street projects. Both bids will come back to the council on May 12.
The first project would be a seal coating on Lexington Avenue from Hwy. 99 to the North end of the street, which would cost an estimated $30,000-35,000 according to Hawbaker. The funds would come from the $85,000 in the city’s budget for streets. While Lexington has been repaired fairly recently, Hawbaker advised that the city be proactive.
“We could probably get by another year,” said Hawbaker. “It’s just starting to turn grey and oxidize a little bit and when that starts happening, you start losing that oil, it gets more brittle and you might see some cracking.”
“It’s a little sooner than when we’ve done most projects,” added Public Works Director Curt Roemhildt. “But it’s one of MNDOT’s recommendations, too, to get out a little earlier before it goes bad.”
The second project proposed is a 2-inch mill and overlay on Waterville Avenue between Lanesburgh and Hwy. 99, Montgomery Avenue between Ottawa and Hwy. 99, and Inga Avenue from Hwy. 99 to the dead-end. The project is meant to address a water main break and would cover five blocks with funding covered by the streets budget. A mill and overlay is also proposed at the water break locations on Maple Avenue and Waterville, which would be paid for through water supply fees.