Jim Anderson has spent his life developing the Le Sueur community through his work with the city, nonprofit organizations and scholarships to local students. His many years serving the town earned him the honor of this year’s Giant Celebration Grand Marshal.
The Giant Celebration Committee announced Anderson as grand marshal at the corn giveaway last August. Without a Giant Celebration this year, Anderson hasn’t had as many duties as grand marshal, but he still had the chance to be honored on Saturday during the Giant Celebration Car Cruise.
“It’s a real privilege,” said Anderson. “I think of the past grand marshals as just a wonderful group of people, and I’m happy to be selected and be in that category.”
Anderson has resided in Le Sueur for all his life and the small town life has treated him well.
“The idea you can go to a coffee shop and meet people, see people, enjoy their company, listen to their problems, listen to their successes — you don’t get that close to people in large towns,” said Anderson. “It’s a real advantage.”
The only time Anderson left Le Seuer was for the eight years he spent pursuing his bachelor’s and graduate degrees at the University of Minnesota. He initially took after his brother and aimed to become a doctor, but decided it wasn’t for him. Anderson said he couldn’t even stand the sight of blood.
Instead, he switched career paths and followed in the footsteps of his father Arthur Anderson to join his law practice in Le Sueur, Anderson & Skubitz, which was then known as Anderson Law Office. The two practiced law together until Arthur’s death in 2007. Anderson continued his 40-year work as a lawyer until 2018.
“The very best thing about the law is helping people,” said Anderson. “You meet a lot of different people with a lot of different problems and it’s nice that you’re able to help those folks solve the problems.”
That passion for helping people led Anderson to take up a wide number of positions in the community. For more than 30 years, Anderson was a city attorney for Le Sueur starting in 1977. With city council and city staff, Anderson helped bring many new industries into town during a time when Pillsbury bought the Green Giant company and moved its headquarters to Minneapolis. He also worked with a not-for-profit called Le Sueur Industries which aimed to keep current industries in town thriving while also attracting new companies. The former city attorney’s proudest moment was seeing Cambria build their headquarters in Le Sueur in 1993.
“All of these industries were looking for cities that would help them thrive and we had city management at that time that I think would bend over backwards to attract good industries into the town,” said Anderson. “What it did for the city was it provided employment and a tax base, which helped a lot. As industries came to town and developed a tax base we were able to keep real estate taxes low.”
Anderson also participates in many different organizations and nonprofits. He was a JC, is a current Rotarian, a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Le Sueur American Legion, the Church of St. Anne’s and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
“These organizations justy have great memberships and you learn a lot and do good deeds,” said Anderson. “It puts you on the pulse of the community. I know lots of different folks with ideas.”
Anderson is also a big donor to the community through the James Anderson Foundation which helps fund local charitable non-profits and organizations like the Ney Nature Center and St. Anne’s School and funds scholarships for students at Le Sueur-Henderson High School and Ridgewater College in Willmar. He also earmarks money for the eradication of polio through Rotary.
“As I was growing up, I never got polio, but some of my friends were affected and it was a time when, I wouldn’t call it a pandemic or epidemic at that point but, there was a lot of it around. So you always worried about that.”