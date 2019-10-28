It’s that time of year for ghoulish fun, and at the Valley Green Square Mall, it was no exception. The mall was filled with games, spooky decorations, activities and more at the annual Halloween Carnival on Saturday, Oct. 26.
At the carnival, kids received tickets to spend a variety of activities run by student volunteers from Le Sueur-Henderson High School. They could test their luck by selecting an amphibious friend to compete in a tadpole race, or they could meet a live tarantula with the Ney Nature Center and learn about Minnesota’s spiders. There were plenty of games, from mini-golfing to ring tossing, and plenty of snacks, too, including hot dogs and a Halloween cookie decorating station. At each station, kids could pick up some candy.
There were also some new games this year such as tic-tac-toe, where cut-outs of bats and ghosts replaced the X’s and O’s. Also new was a photo booth with Halloween-themed props, a hot-dog concession stand, and a dart-throwing competition. In the latter, each participant had three darts to see if they could pop a balloon.
“I am really happy with it,” said first-year Event Coordinator Alyssa Pink said of the carnival. “We got the volunteers from the high school and had most of the decorations for the carnival games here, so that was really easy, so we just kind of created concessions and sorted it out. We probably have had about 150 people come through, and I’m very happy with that. It’s going really well.”
Pink’s assessment was correct. Kids were asked about their favorite activities at the event.
“Probably the cookie decorating or the dart game,” said Brayden Dornfeld, age 12, who came dressed in a unicorn mask.
I liked the tadpole racing” said Adelaide Seemers, age 5, who also dressed as a unicorn, accompanies by a baby unicorn (there were a lot of unicorns).
“Throwing darts at the balloons,” said Kacie Farr.
“The spider,” added Keeley Farr, who dressed as a princess. She also said she liked the tarantula because of its fur.