As the final meeting for the Le Sueur-Henderson Facility Task Force approaches, the city of Henderson is throwing its weight and wallet behind infrastructure surrounding Hilltop Elementary School in the hopes that the task force and School Board would back a new K-5 elementary in Henderson as part of an upcoming referendum.
At a meeting Monday, Jan. 6, the Le Sueur-Henderson school board officially heard Henderson’s offer to commit over $1 million in street improvements and site preparation for a new school. The School Board responded by thanking Henderson Mayor Paul Menne for the presentation, but noted it would be a while before they make a decision.
“We really appreciate that the city of Henderson is active on this issue,” said School Board Chair Brigid Tuck. “We still have task force meetings to conclude and we have a lot of thinking to do. As a board, we haven’t really talked about exactly what we think is going to happen.”
Henderson’s offer, which was presented and formulated by Menne with approval from the City Council, would go into effect if a referendum was passed for a new K-5 school in Henderson was passed in the referendum.
The plan commits $500,000 to improvements to and reconstruction of roads around Hilltop including 300th Street, South Street, Turner Drive and Beverly Lane. Beverly would also be extended south to connect with Turner, creating a loop through the neighborhood designed to increase busing safety, allowing buses to travel through in one direction.
Those funds would also pay for the installation of a new parking lot in the grass patch north of the school baseball field. A bridge would be added over the crevice separating the current parking lot and the new site.
The other $500,000 would go to efforts like soil correction to prepare the Hilltop site for the construction of a new elementary. Henderson would also waive all sewer and water fees for the new building in perpetuity.
Board member Gretchen Rehm questioned whether the proposal would be paid for through taxes on Henderson residents or funds kept by the city. She noted that it might be more difficult to pass the referendum if Henderson residents are paying higher taxes to both the district and the city.
Menne responded that the funds used for road improvements were already planned by the city in their 2016 Capital Improvement Investment Plan and this would just be shifting the timeline of the project. He added that he believed it cost residents more to lose a school in Henderson than to pay for the proposed improvements.
“One of the things you all received was a paper on reduced values if you close the schools,” said Menne. “So if you close the district option in Henderson, it’s easy to see that you could see a home value reduced by 10% because it no longer has a district option. In Henderson, that results in a $4 million loss. So it isn’t just a cash flow thing, it’s a wealth thing. The residents of Henderson, for the most part, the number one asset they own is their home. If by closing a school, and this my estimation, you are taking a $4 million hit to the wealth of the residents in Henderson. So paying $1 million over a period of time is a lot better than taking a $4 million hit today.”
Menne also indicated that these commitments wouldn’t apply if the school district were to use the Hilltop site for a Career and Technical Education Center in Henderson or a K-3 or 4-6 elementary instead of a K-5. Menne explained that he was personally against a CTE building in Henderson because he believed the district didn’t have the staff to support it and that separate elementary schools wouldn’t address the complaints of employees driving back and forth between districts and wouldn’t attract students to enroll in the district.
“What I hope the School Board is going to do is be a little more bold than the previous board and work toward attracting students rather than allowing them to say ‘No, I would rather leave,’” said Menne.
School Board discussion on what to include in the referendum won’t take place until after Tuesday, Jan. 28, when the Facility Task Force, made up of members of the Le Sueur and Henderson communities, is expected to make its final recommendation. The task force was originally supposed to make its recommendation in December, but remained undecided on the path forward. The most popular option among members when polled was to build a K-5 elementary in Henderson, but they were still uncertain on how to proceed. Both Menne and Tuck agreed that the task force might not come to a solution.
“Our core team is working pretty hard to find out what the best path forward is for the final meeting of the task force to kind of try to bring things to a positive conclusion for everybody,” said Tuck.
However, in the event that the task force fails to come to a consensus, Superintendent Marlene Johnson emphasized that there were still ways the task force can give direction to the board. Already, the task force agreed that there needed to be a new facility, the district needed a presence in both Le Sueur and Henderson and that it would be too expensive to upgrade utilities in Park Elementary.
“There might not be a total complete consensus, but there will be points that will be able to be provided to the board for direction,” said Johnson.
Menne ended his presentation pressing the School Board to consider Henderson’s offer and challenged Le Sueur to match his.
“Regardless of what you end up doing, be it in Henderson or Le Sueur, my goodness make Le Sueur at least match the offer Henderson’s put on the table,” said Menne.