Le Sueur and Henderson
The Le Sueur American Legion Post 55, Le Sueur VFW Post 4297 and Henderson Legion Post 74 are again sponsoring Veterans Day programs at the schools in Le Sueur and Henderson Thursday, Nov. 11. The programs will begin at the Le Sueur-Henderson High School at 8:15 a.m. The public is invited to this program. The veterans will go to park and then Henderson for programs at Hilltop Elementary and Minnesota New Country School.
The guest speaker at the high school will be Samuel Gore, Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq. Sam Gore was born Sept. 13, 1984. He grew up in Nicollet, and graduated from high school in St. Peter in 2003. He enlisted in the army in January 2005 as fire support specialist.
Assigned to the 1/32 Cavalry with the 101st Airborne at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. During this time, he completed two tours in Iraq, rising to the rank of Sergeant and earning various medals along with the Combat Action Badge and Air Assault Badge.
Currently, Sam resides in Cleveland with his wife Stacey and their two children, Cooper (5) and Peyton (4), who keep them busy, in addition to his full-time job as financial advisor for Edward Jones in Le Sueur and volunteers his time acting as the assistant chief for the Cleveland Fire Department., He also serves on the board of directors for the Chamber of Commerce in Le Sueur.
Veterans are asked to assemble at the high school at 7:45 a.m. and will enter the gym with the colors.
Le Sueur Legion Post 55 and VFW Post 4297 are hosting a Veterans Day party at Pizza Ranch, Le Sueur, that evening from 5-7 p.m. All veterans, widows of veterans, active duty and a guest are invited. A part of the meal cost will be paid for by the posts.
Le Center and Montgomery
A Veterans Day program will take place from 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 in the Performing Arts Center at Tri-City United High School, 700 Fourth St. NW, Montgomery. Guest speaker is SSG Jason Strauch, of the United States Army.
The program is open to all area veterans, Auxiliary members and their significant others.
A social with an assortment of wrapped items (pastries, cookies, bars), coffee and lemonade will be provided from 11:45 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. in the TCU High School Media Center.
Veterans are welcome to socially distance when sitting. Masks are optional. Guests are instructed to park in the northwest lot next to the High School Performing Arts Center and enter through the north door, number 7N (behind the Football Press Box) as it’s the shortest distance to the Performing Art Center.
The program will be live streamed through YouTube and Vimeo.
You can also join in celebrating all of the Le Center area veterans at the Le Center American Legion Sunday, Nov. 14 with breakfast provided by the Le Center Sons of American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. Veterans eat for free. Family members eat with a free will donation.
There will be horse drawn covered wagon rides provided by Sharon Cartway Wagon Rides from 8:30 a.m. to noon that day.
St. Peter
The St. Peter American Legion will host a Veterans Day ceremony at the St. Peter Area Veterans Memorial in Minnesota Square Park Nov. 11. The event is restricted to veterans only.
The events include: 10:55 a.m memorial wreath; 11 a.m. bell toll; 11:30 a.m free lunch for veterans ate the American Legion Post 37; 1 p.m. speaker: Representative from Humana; 1:30 p.m speaker: Nicole Meyer from Good Samaritan Homecare & Veteran Benefits.
The Humana speaker will be talking about veteran benefits. Good Samaritan, meanwhile, is one of the few in the area that have been accepted to provide homecare for veterans. They have a contract for that service.