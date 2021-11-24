Earlier this month, businesses with 100 or more employees were directed by the White House to fully vaccinate their workforces by Jan. 4, 2022 in line with new vaccine requirements by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). But enforcement of the new rules covering 84 million American workers was recently suspended by the Biden administration amid a federal appeals court order.
Days after the mandates were announced, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement that workers unvaccinated by Jan. 4 submit to weekly COVID testing and wear a facemask.
The order was prompted by lawsuits from more than two dozen states, as well as businesses and industry groups contending the federal government has overstepped its authority.
With the mandate on pause, many major employers, like Le Sueur Incorporated, are quietly drafting vaccination plans in the event the federal mandates are revived. But those plans would not go into effect if the OSHA rule is overturned or remains suspended.
“We do believe the vaccine is one of the most effective means to keep employees healthy and safe. And we encourage every employee at LSI and their family members to seriously consider vaccination,” said John Depree, director of human resources for Le Sueur Incorporated. “With this said, we are committed to the ideal that our employees’ health is their personal responsibility and choice.”
Depree further stated that employees of the aluminum casting and plastic injection molding manufacturer have effectively kept the coronavirus transmission at the workplace to a minimum.
“Our employees have done an incredible job keeping COVID out of LSI and they continue to do so,” said Depree.“That doesn’t mean we haven’t had employees with COVID, but the potential for workplace transmission has been minimized by their good choices in the workplace. I’m really proud of our workforce.”
Cambria is walking a similar path. The company currently offers vaccines to employees, but does not require them. CEO Marty Davis said the company will wait and see what the rules are and will follow the vaccine mandate if the OSHA guidelines go into effect.
“We’ve had vaccination offerings at all of our facilities. It’s always at our employees’ option, but we certainly provide them the option, and we let them make their choices,” said Davis. “But if there is a mandate, we’ll just follow the rules.”
Cambria recently launched on-site booster dose clinics for employees at its locations in Le Sueur, Belle Plaine and Eden Prairie on Nov. 15, 16 and 17 respectively, through a partnership with Hy-Vee pharmacy. The company’s Pfizer vaccine offerings came on the heels of recent on-site flu shot clinics.
“We greatly appreciate the diligent efforts of our employees to continue to do their jobs safely and to protect themselves and others during these challenging times,” said Cambria Executive Vice President of Operations Brian Scoggin. “We hope that these on-site booster shot opportunities offer a comfortable and convenient option for employees and their family members who would like to receive a COVID-19 booster.”
After the rules were announced, Le Center confectionery manufacturer Maud Borup sent messages to unvaccinated employees, notifying them of the requirements and timing to receive new vaccinations and asking them whether they would choose to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.
“There’s a lot to consider and new processes to put in place, like how to check employee’s test results at the beginning of each shift, then how to handle the impact on manufacturing if we have to turn away employees who may not have the proper documentation,” said Karen Edwards, a public relations official at Maud Borup.
Maud Borup already goes beyond OSHA requirements by requiring masks for all employees at the manufacturing facility. Edwards said the company provides each employee with two cloth masks and has disposable masks available if needed.
As of Nov. 7, some two-thirds of the Maud Borup workforce was vaccinated, said Edwards.
Vaccine requirements could pose a challenge to Maud Borup, as the company faces the daunting task of hiring 100 new workers to support a record expansion to the Le Center facility. Amid a rapid growth in demand, the manufacturer has raised hourly rates by 36%, $50 gift cards and meals to employees that work on Saturdays and referral bonuses to existing employees in hopes of recruiting a legion of assemblers, line leads, quality assurance, shipping, warehousing, maintenance, and sanitation workers to allow for a 130,000-square-foot add-on.
But hiring new employees over the past 18 months has been increasingly difficult, said Edwards, and the mandates could disincentive workers from taking a job with the company at a time when a bevy of industries are experiencing labor shortages.
“We’ve lost some employees, yet need a lot more to keep up with demand to grow our business,” said Edwards. “The new requirements are likely to make it even more difficult to recruit employees by putting up another barrier, and may force some existing employees to leave their current job and seek employment at companies that are not affected by these directives, further exacerbating an already difficult employee shortage.”
In St. Peter, local electronics manufacturer Creation Technologies has already instituted a vaccine mandate for new employees, and while it’s made hiring that much harder, leadership still backs the plan.
“Creation, across all 15 locations, we have a vaccination requirement [or new hires],” said general manager John Makela. “That’s been a challenge; other than government agencies and health care, there are only a few companies out there that have that requirement. But we want to protect our employees.”