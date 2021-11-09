A man accused of driving while intoxicated and fleeing Le Center police on his dirt bike entered a not guilty plea and requested a jury trial.
Bryan Jesus Rivera-Rodriguez, 24, of Faribault, denied a felony charge of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of driving while impaired.
According to a criminal complaint, Le Center police received a complaint on Oct. 24 at 2 a.m. indicating that someone was driving a dirt bike around the area. The responding police officer said they followed numerous dirt bikes traveling northbound on North Lexington Ave. and observed the bikers did not have any headlights or tail lights illuminated.
The officer reported turning on their emergency lights and two bikers immediately pulled over, but a third biker turned east on W. Bowler Street and accelerated away before turning south on N. Park Ave. Law enforcement continued to pursue the biker and reported that the driver looked back at the squad car before accelerating south.
The officer said they then activated the siren and alerted dispatch that the subject was fleeing. According to the complaint, the driver turned east on Solberg Street before heading north onto N. Waterville Ave. Police observed the driver traveling near 40 mph before turning west on E. Bowler Street and south on N. Park Ave. while looking back at the squad car on multiple occasions.
The pursuit reportedly ended when the dirt bike turned east on Solberg before pulling over between N. Park Ave. and N. Waterville Ave. The officer said they observed the driver turn off the engine and put his hands in the air. According to the complaint, the driver, identified as Rivera-Rodriguez, immediately apologized and said he was scared.
As Rivera-Rodriguez was handcuffed, officers said they smelled an alcoholic odor emanating from his person. When asked how much he had to drink, Rivera-Rodriguez allegedly replied that he had a regular size Coors Light approximately one hour ago.
Police then led Rivera-Rodriguez through a series of sobriety tests. Officers said they checked his eyes and reported they were bloodshot and watery. Prior to the walk and turn test, Rivera-Rodriguez allegedly told the officers he had balance issues his entire life. He reportedly attempted the test numerous times before giving up stating that he already failed. During the one leg test he allegedly put his foot down on multiple occurrences and quit before reaching 30 seconds.
Rivera-Rodriguez reportedly tested 0.171 BAC in a preliminary breath test and 0.14 BAC in the DMT test according to the criminal complaint.