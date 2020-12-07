The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office rang in the Christmas season with a holiday surprise for a deserving local family.
Between Nov. 18 and Dec. 2, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office launched their “Believe in the Magic of Christmas Project,” which invited members of the public to help give the gift of a Christmas tree to a family in need.
Around 40 members of the community dropped off their own Christmas ornaments to spruce up a beautiful evergreen over the two weeks. The ornaments came in all shapes and sizes and some were even handmade.
“People are coming in, wearing their mask and putting on ornaments,” said Sheriff Brett Mason. “I hope it’s a success at the end of the two weeks, and I hope to put a smile on a family’s face for Christmas and the holiday season,”
“Some brought one in, some mailed handmade ones in where we then put them on the tree,” said Sheriff’s Office Record Supervisor Emily O’Brien. “Some people came in on weekends or after hours and brought in multiple ornaments. It was all over the board to be honest.”
The tree was purchased with donations from the Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, the Sheriff’s Youth Project and Sheriff Brett Mason himself. Through coordination with Le Sueur County Health and Human Services, the Sheriff’s Office found an anonymous family that could use the holiday spirit.
“We’re all going through a difficult time right now,” said Mason. “This is something new to engage with that community, and hopefully it will put a smile on a family’s face prior to Christmas.
After two weeks of community donations, the tree was prepared to be gifted to the anonymous family on Friday, Dec. 5.
The Christmas Gift was a new idea for the Sheriff’s Office this year, but the organization invests plenty of time in community outreach. In the summer, the Sheriff’s Mounted Posse takes local youth out for a fishing trip with the Minnesota Vikings, as well as a Father’s Day horseback trail ride and rodeo. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mounted Posse kept the fishing tradition alive with a virtual fishing contest where kids shared their biggest catches over Facebook for a chance to win fishing equipment and Vikings gear.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office also has a holiday tradition giving gifts to local children with their Shop with a Cop event. The Office’s nonprofit charitable organization, The Sheriff’s Youth Project, also keeps up the spirit of giving with donations to youth organizations.
“We’re always looking for things to get involved with the community, like we did the take a kid fishing virtual event,” said O’Brien. “It’s fun to see the community come together and help a deserving family that we can give this tree to. It’s important to keep that relationship and open mind with the community and law enforcement.”