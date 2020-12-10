As the city plans to accelerate road repairs, Cleveland residents will be paying a higher tax bill this year.
On Monday, Dec. 7, the Cleveland City Council approved a levy totaling $339,000, increasing it by 4.35% over last year's levy.
"I was pretty happy with it; our increase was less than 5% and that included our new road project we just did in front of the school," said Cleveland Mayor Don McCabe of the final budget and levy.
Cleveland is currently paying off a 10-year general obligation bond for the Sixth Street extension, amounting to $12,400 per year from 2020 onward. The project extended Sixth Street from the intersection of Sixth and Columbia Street about 200 feet south and installed a storm sewer, water main and additional diagonal parking to allow Cleveland Public Schools to build a new parking lot.
One of the biggest increases to the Cleveland budget was transfers to the Public Works capital overlay fund, which pays for street repairs such as chip sealing and public works equipment. The Cleveland City Council contributed $45,000 to the fund this year,nearly $20,000 more than in 2020 and $40,000 more than in 2019 in a push expedite street repairs.
"We typically put some in there every year," said McCabe. "That's an item where you put some in each a year and since we have a little room we put a little bit extra in there. We have a lot of roads in town that need repaired just like any small town."
Road repairs are expensive, said Cleveland City Administrator Dan Evans. The public official said that this fund allows the city save up the dollars necessary to avoid issuing bonds and could be used to drive repairs alongside potential Le Sueur County street projects in the future.
"For a new chip sealing you can be looking at a minimum $50,000 bill," said Evans. "We don't have a line item for $50,000, so that's why we set up that transfer. So when we need that work done, hopefully in the next year, we can use that capital outlay fund to hopefully piggyback off of Le Sueur County when they have their crews come in to do the chip sealing. Hopefully we can subcontract with them to do some routes in town."
Payroll increases were also included in the budget, ranging from 2.5-2.88% for 10 staff positions in public works, the city office, police force and municipal liquor store.
"I'm glad we were able to keep it under a 5% increase," said Evans.