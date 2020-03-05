Attorney Heather Taylor DuCharme has announced her candidacy for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 20A seat in this fall's election and is running for the endorsement of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.
DuCharme, who worked her way up from paralegal to associate attorney at the Eagan firm Sieloff and Associates, P.A., describes herself as a “moderate's moderate” who is willing to collaborate and work across the aisle.
“I've worked for a Republican for 15 years and I plan to continue,” she said. “We don't always agree, but we can communicate about fiscal, political, and social issues. Right now, there’s an unfortunate polarization in our nation, and I believe I can play a role in bringing people together to get things done."
Born and raised in nearby Jordan, DuCharme has spent most of her life in Scott County, and, if elected, said that she will bring that perspective to her legislative seat.
“Growing up, my dad owned a small business right downtown that my mom helped run, so I understand firsthand the challenges facing business owners and our community’s Main Streets,” said DuCharme. “I want to see our rural areas and small towns thriving.”
In addition to her father’s business, her grandfather, Malcolm Vinger, held a key role at the New Prague flour mill in the 1950s, and grandmother Arlyle was a local teacher. Her grandfather, George Kuzelka, owned the New Prague Variety/Sears store in the early 1970s/1980s, while grandmother Loretta Kuzelka worked at the Green Giant factory until retirement.
A graduate of New Prague High School, Taylor DuCharme has been married to her husband, Mike DuCharme, for more than 15 years. They are proud dog and cat parents, and enjoy motorcycling, snowmobiling and downtime with action movies.
Ducharme is the second DFL candidate to announce her candidacy after Le Sueur-Henderson School Board Vice Chair Erina Prom. Three Republican candidates, Cedar Lake Township business owner Alan Mackenthun, Le Sueur bank president and National Guard Col. Brian Pfarr and New Market Township board member Marko Popovich, are competing for their party's nomination.
House Seat 20A is an open race after incumbent three-term Rep. Bob Vogel, R-Elko-New Market, announced his retirement.
District 20A makes up half of Minnesota Senate District 20, which is represented by Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake. District 20A includes part of Le Sueur County, including Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur and Kasota, plus parts of Scott and Rice counties. The other half of the senate district is District 20B, which is represented by Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield; that includes the other part of Le Sueur County, plus part of Rice County.