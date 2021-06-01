Veterans of Le Sueur, Le Center and Cleveland joined their communities this Memorial Day to remember their fellow soldiers that died in wartime and their veteran comrades that died since last year.
In Le Sueur, American Legion Post 55 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4297 gathered at the American Legion Park to memorialize the honored dead.
Captain Tyler Sunderman, an 8.5 year veteran of the Minnesota Army National Guard stood in front of the Legion Memorial and reflected on the soldiers of World War 1, whose sacrifices continue to shape the world a century later.
"The war had the effect of shattering the old order, leadinng to a century of extraordinary events that has created today's world that, while it imperfect or unfinished, is more free, more more prosperous, more democratic and yes, more peaceful than in previous centuries," said Sunderman.
"They went to war in service of a young country for a cause they believed just," he continued. "They went to war not to conquer, subjugate or enslave, but to advance the American ideal."
The Great War was on the minds of many in the Legion and the VFW for it was the 101st anniversary of two burial stones in Mound and Calvary cemeteries commemorating the Le Sueur County soldiers that died overseas. For this special event, the veterans organizations dedicated new stones in the cemeteries to replace the aging and barely legible century old markers.
"A few years ago we started this and we realized we couldn't read the names on the stone and we didn't really know what the stone was all about, but every year in [Mound] Cemetery we placed six flags, Calvary we placed four flags," said VFW Commander Shannon Frost. "So we did a fundraiser, a raffle, and with some donations from Radermacher's and another private donation, gave some prizes to help build a new stone."
While researching the Le Sueur County WW1 dead, Frost uncovered information on the dedication of the stones on Memorial Day 1920. With the details found in a century-old copy of The Le Sueur News, the Legion and VFW recreated the dedication 101 years ago. After a blessing of the burial markers, the veterans fired a rifle salute and played taps.
Members of the community gathered in Mound and Calvary cemeteries to bear witness including relatives of the deceased. Donald Nuessmeier, nephew of WW1 Pvt. William Nuessmeier, drove from Gaylord to see the new stone dedicated in his uncle's memory.
"It was the first thing I knew there even was a memorial, that there was a stone they were going to replace," said Nuesmmeier. "It's good news."
Pvt. William Nuessmeier served in the Rainbow Division under Company G of the 165th infantry and died less than a month after his 21st birthday after being wounded in action in the Argonne Forest in France. His remains were eventually recovered and shipped to Le Sueur County after being held in France for 2.5 years.
In Le Center, American Legion Post 108 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1803 marched downtown in a a Memorial Day Parade. The veterans organizations convenes at the Le Center School gymnasium for a ceremony emceed by Don Hayden.
The program began with a military escort by the Le Center Honor guard, the national anthem and hoisting of the colors, pledge of allegiance and an invocation by Pastor Allyson Bowman of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
2021 Boys State Representative Dylan Hunt read off the Gettysburg Address before a Memorial Day address from Don Walser. Walser is a retired attorney and former judge advocate of the American Legion Department of Minnesota.
American Legion Post Commander Steve Liebhard and VFW Post Commander Bill Simonette read a roll call of the past year deceased veterans. A minute of silent prayer followed by a salute by the Le Center Honor Guard was held in honor of the deceased veterans.
In Cleveland, American Legion Post 207 held a service at 10 at Meeker Cemetery. The Troop 68 Cleveland Boy Scouts and Pack 15 Cub Scouts joined in and posted the colors. State Rep. Brian Pfarr of Le Sueur then delivered a Memorial Day address. The Legion, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion will laid the wreaths, and the Legion Color Guard and firing squad shot a salute for the dead.