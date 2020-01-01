New construction projects, recreational facilities and educational facilities are being planned in Le Sueur County for the year 2020. Here is a look ahead at some of the major projects that will impact the community.
Le Sueur County
Le Sueur County’s most significant effort planned for 2020 is the construction of the County Road 22 turnback project that will transform the streets in and outside the city of Le Sueur.
This year, Le Sueur County and the city of Le Sueur worked together to create the final plans for a $13 million renovation that will encompass former Hwy. 112, now County Road 22, and adjacent streets in Le Sueur.
Construction is planned to cover 3.5 miles of roadway and 30 intersections in town, taking place in stages from 2020 and 2021. Many of the roads serviced will receive a full reconstruction that includes improvements to street lighting, pedestrian trails, sanitary and storm sewers and water mains.
“Phase one, which we did last year and got partially completed this year, will be finished,” said County Administrator Darrell Pettis. “That will be the rest of the roadwork between Le Center and the airport in Le Sueur and then we are hopefully going forward into phase two, which is the substantial amount of work within the city of Le Sueur.”
Improvements will stretch from County Road 22 (112 Turnback) to County Road 115 to Ferry Street; Ferry from Elmwood to S Fourth Street; S Fourth Street from Ferry to Bridge Street; Bridge from S Fourth Street to N Main Street; and Commerce Street from Market Street to the Hwy. 169 ramp. Also covered by the project is Ferry Street between Elmwood Avenue and Kingsway Drive; Ferry between S Fourth Street and S Second Street; and S Second Street from Ferry to Bridge Street.
The county has also added plans to do road work on County Road 26 and 36.
Around half of the project costs, $6.5 million, are to be paid by the city of Le Sueur using county and local funds, special assessments on benefiting properties and utility funds.
As part of the project, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has ceded control of Hwy. 112 to Le Sueur County, and the stretch was renamed County Road 22.
Bids for the project are expected to go out in February 2020 and be approved in the spring. Once the County Commissioners accept a bid, the contractor will get to work between May and November of 2020 and will resume construction in 2021 between April and October.
The county is also looking to start repurposing the second floor of the County courthouse building. With the recent construction of the Le Sueur County Justice Center, which now houses the County Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, the jail and dispatch, the District Court and Court Administration, the Drug Court, Probation and the Public Defender’s Office, many departments have been moved out of the courthouse.
“We have the second floor, which is empty right now, due to the relocation of Probation, Court Administration and the courts,” said Pettis. “Our hope is to have the plans and maybe even start that project in 2020, converting that space into office space.”
The county also wants to repurpose the former Sheriff's Office and jail, though Pettis stated he did not expect any physical work to be done in 2020. What the facility would be used for is still uncertain.
Beyond 2020, Le Sueur County is pursuing grants for the installation of a fiber-optic cable network in rural areas including Derrynane and parts of Lexington, Lanesburgh and Montgomery Townships.
In August, Le Sueur County Commissioners partnered with internet service provider Bevcomm to expand its fiber optic cable network in the area, committing $300,000 to the company in 2021 as long as the state provides funds for the project.
The feasibility of broadband expansion in the county is dependent on Le Sueur receiving a grant from the state, so construction on fiber-optic cable network would not begin until 2021 at the very earliest, assuming the county receives one of the $40 million in total grants being distributed by the state between 2019 and 2020.
Currently, 3,253 households and businesses in the county depend on wireless internet speeds below the Federal Communications Commission’s standards for broadband. Raising those speeds could provide benefits beyond just entertainment according to the county. These benefits include giving students a way to complete schoolwork and classes digitally, farmers a way to use agricultural equipment and sensors connected to the internet, and doctors and patients a way to connect with one another online and could incentivize private investment in the area.
Le Sueur
Like Le Sueur County, the biggest project for the city of Le Sueur in 2020 is the upcoming construction on the County Road 22 turnback project. Street maintenance has been a top priority for the city, which plans to spend $32 million on streets over the next 40 years.
“We’re in this time where there are a lot of cities going through this where we really cut down on spending due to the recession,” said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. “We’re ten years past that bottom and some of the streets in town you can see that maintenance has been deferred … We’re partnering with the county so we might have three substantial reconstruction projects over the next four years. That’s a big deal for the community. That’s the biggest thing I hear from residents is we need to fix our streets.”
Another major focus for Le Sueur is improving its utility infrastructure. In 2019, the city began replacing residents’ water meters and radio modules with advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). The AMI will allow customers to monitor their energy and water use through an online portal at no additional cost when the software goes live in February. It also enables the city to read water meters remotely and respond to issues such as power outages and water loss and theft.
The city’s agenda for utilities also includes creating a water supply plan which will outline the city’s goals for the next few years and make the city better eligible for outside grants. Le Sueur is also looking to create two more master plans in 2020: one for parks, open spaces and trails that includes concepts to refurbish Mayo Park and American Legion Park, which were damaged by floods, and another for transportation and utilities that would identify key areas of growth in the city.
“Right now it's a lot of putting together plans so we can later implement those plans,” said Kruggel.
In addition, the Le Sueur has several recreation projects in its capital improvement plan. These include resurfacing the indoor pool and adding a diving board to the outdoor pool at the Community Center and installing new acoustic paneling in the ice arena.
City parks could see the construction of a new pickleball court while Bruce Frank Field to be refurbished.
“Irrigation is the number one thing,” Kruggel said on the need to repair Bruce Frank. “The sprinkler system that we have out there is 30 years old. So there’s a lot of leaky heads, leaky hoses so that’s one of the main projects. We’ll have the field dug up for the irrigation replacement and some grating that should be done on the field to make it as nice as a field as we can get.”
Le Center
Street maintenance isn’t just a priority in Le Sueur. The xity of Le Center is beginning their own street project in 2020 designed to repair roads and give kids a safe path to school.
The Le Center City Council elected to continue plans for the 2020 street project at its Nov. 12 meeting, ordering Bolton & Menk to prepare plans for the project following a public hearing.
The plans ordered by the council will determine the necessary specifications for the project before it is put out for bids. After a bid is approved by the council, 6,400 feet of road on the north side of Le Center would see a complete reconstruction; with a bituminous overlay; replacements for utilities like water mains, sanitary sewers and storm sewers; a widening to 36 feet with a full right of way; and 5-foot sidewalks added to one or both sides of the street in some places.
The streets include North Park Avenue between Tyrone Street and Sixth Street; Bowler Street from Park to Cordova Avenue; Spors Street from Park to Cordova; Montgomery Avenue; Waterville Avenue; and Sixth Street. The proposed improvements are expected to last more than 50 years.
One of the problems that has faced the area is dysfunctional sewer infrastructure. City staff has reported that the sanitary sewer lines were installed incorrectly in some areas and are now experiencing frequent backups. Meanwhile the surfaces of the roads are far from smooth.
In addition, Le Center City Council saw a need for sidewalks in the area for children walking to school, the park and the library without traveling on the street. The street project proposes adding 5-foot sidewalks to the south side of Spors, east side of Waterville, north side of Bowler and on both sides of Park from the intersection of Tyrone to Spors.
Preliminary estimates set the project cost at $3.68 million; 25% of the construction cost, $918,971, would be paid through special assessments by residents adjacent to the project area, while the rest of the cost would be paid citywide through a low-interest bond.
The project has yet to be finalized, but the city expects to begin construction around June.
Recycling also remains an issue that the city council must resolve in 2020 after the county pulled its financial support from the Le Center Recycling Center.
Le Center City Council is considering two options: continue the city’s current garbage and recycling system and add security to keep non-residents out of the recycling center or hire a contractor that residents can voluntarily do business with to pick up their trash and recycling. The council, which expressed uncertainty on what they should do, held a public hearing on Oct. 9 but found that the public was just as conflicted as they were.
For many residents, particularly those who live alone or are retired, the current blue bag system has been a cost effective and convenient way of getting rid of trash and recycling. For some residents, moving to a private contractor would increase what they pay for recycling by a factor of 10.
Others in support of the current system pointed out that curbies that would come with a private contractor would be an eyesore and even a city ordinance limiting how long they could be outside would do little to solve the issue. One resident also noted the blue bag system gives area residents with developmental disabilities meaningful work with the Le Sueur County Developmental Services which provides the blue bags.
However, for other residents, those with families and those who operate businesses out of their homes, a private contractor could end up being cost effective and much more convenient than having to drive down to the recycling center to drop off their recyclables. Many reported having a large buildup of trash and recyclables because they couldn’t make it to the center when its hours are open. One resident also pointed out that the blue bags were a health hazard without containers like curbies because it was too easy for trash and bacteria to spread.
The city of Le Center is expected to hold another public hearing early next year after the council has determined the costs of hiring a contractor.
In recreation, the municipal liquor store will be repainted and updated in the spring after the city installed new doors at the entrance in 2019.
“The swimming pool is going to get a facelift in the spring,” said Chris Collins. “Some sandblasting and repainting, nothing too serious. We haven’t done that in several years. We did put $50,000 in the budget for it so it will be more than just a paint job.”
Cleveland
The city of Cleveland is having a quieter year compared to others. City Administrator Dan Evans stated that the only major projects planned for 2020 are ones that began earlier in 2019.
The most significant project scheduled for completion in 2020 is the West Jefferson Sewer Project, which will connect around 140 homes to Cleveland’s Sanitary System.
The West Jefferson Lake sewer project was an undertaking eight years in the making. The project’s origins date back to 2011 when a consultant hired by the county estimated that between 52% and 66% of septic systems surrounding German and Jefferson lakes were compliant with government regulations.
Residents with non-compliant sewer systems wanted to find their own solution and elected have their individual systems improved while joining the Cleveland sewer system.
On Aug. 15, the county began work which would connect each property that has elected to join the Cleveland sewer system to a new grinder pump station. That station will pump waste to a main lift station north of West Jefferson Lake, by the intersection of 464th Street and 285th Avenue. The main lift station will then connect to the Cleveland Wastewater Treatment Ponds, where the wastewater will receive its final treatment.
The project comes in at a total cost of $6.2 million. In July, the Le Sueur County Commissioners accepted a bid of $4.99 million from Ellingson Drainage Inc. for work on the low pressure sewer system. Of those costs, $4.87 million is being paid for with a Point Source Implementation Grant (PSIG) from the state. An additional $1.2 million Clean Water SRF loan will be paid off over the next 12 years through assessments on the properties connected to the new station.
Cleveland’s second major project is the Sixth Street extension, set to be completed in the spring.
Construction for the project began in August, 2019 and will extend Sixth Street from the intersection of Sixth and Columbia Street about 200 feet south. The street will also see a number of other improvements, including the extension of the water main, the installation of a storm sewer and additional diagonal parking. These improvements are expected to benefit Cleveland Elementary School, which is located on Sixth Street and is looking to build a new parking lot.
A number of other improvements are designed to help people better access the school. This includes the addition of an 8-foot wide sidewalk to run adjacent to the curb and site of the future parking lot, as well as a replacement of the pedestrian ramp at the southernmost entrance of the school to meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Le Sueur-Henderson School District
Come November 2020, voters could see a referendum for a new school facility on the ballot. Throughout 2019, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board has pressed forward with planning a referendum to address the aging utilities at Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School, Park Elementary and Hilltop Elementary.
The district has reported serious problems with aging utilities including electricity, heating, ventilation and plumbing in all three schools, which are operating far beyond their life expectancy. Utility expenses per student in the district are currently at $1,100, above the state average of $1,038 and above other neighboring districts, including GFW, Cannon Falls, New Ulm, Tri-City United, Jordan, New Prague Area, Belle Plaine, Cleveland and Sibley East.
The School Board continued to push for a referendum after a district-wide survey to 3,000 households found that 56% of respondents were supportive of a bond referendum to update the district’s schools.
Following the survey, the board created a Facility Task Force made up of members of the Le Sueur and Henderson communities responsible for making a recommendation to the board for the referendum. The task force has met eight times since September and at its latest meeting in December began to discuss its options.
The task force didn’t feel prepared to make its final recommendation in December and delayed the decision to January 2020. However, the task force did come to several points of agreement. Rather than a referendum just focused updating the school utilities, the task force felt that one of the buildings should be replaced with a new educational space. Options being considered by the task force include replacing Hilltop with a new elementary school and closing Park or replacing Hilltop with a Career and Technical Education (CTE) building and replacing Park with a new elementary school.
However, the costs for these proposals were higher than what the task force initially anticipated. Performing maintenance on Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School and building a new elementary at the Hilltop site could cost around $50 million, while replacing Hilltop with a CTE center, updating the high school and constructing a new elementary at the Park site could cost closer to $60 million.
Cleveland School District
While Le Sueur-Henderson is starting a new referendum process, the Cleveland School District is getting to work on facilities approved in its 2018 bond referendum.
The district began construction in May, 2019 that will continue into 2020 on a $19.5 million expansion to the school which includes additional classrooms, a cafeteria, STEM and Ag/Tech labs, which were supported in the referendum by over 200 votes, as well as a gymnasium, locker rooms, mechanical room, and a weight room, which were passed by 35 votes. The improvements were approved after two failed referendum attempts by the Cleveland School Board.