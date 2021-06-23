Local realtors are calling it historic. Homes are getting swept off the market in record time, gathering multiple offers within hours of being listed. Listing prices are noticeably higher than the last time the home sold. Sellers are winning. Buyers are frustrated.
Throughout the last year, an inflation storm has been growing in the national housing market. In southern Minnesota, realtors are feeling the pressure as they work harder than they ever have before to help their clients race to make an offer. Dar Vosburg, a Mankato realtor with Home Run Realtor has seen her share of hot markets, but said supply and demand imbalance is greater than she’s ever seen in her 24 years.
“We’ve had markets similar to this but not quite this bad where its’ hard to get a house,” said Vosburg. “I usually have a lot of listings and up until a couple days ago, I’ve hardly had any people putting their houses on the market. I have a bunch coming out now, but I don’t know if things are going to change or its just me.”
Things began to peter out slowly, and while there is never a perfect balance between those house hunting and the amount of inventory on the market, Owatonna realtor Dianne Holland said it was “more normal” for a while. In April 2020, however, the shift began. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Berkshire Hathaway realtor said sales numbers remained on par with the year before, but less than a year later nothing was looking the same.
“We have only 20 houses on the market in all prices ranges, and the home that was selling for barely $100,000 in 2008 is now being listed for $200,000,” Holland said, noting that three of the homes listed are currently pending offers.
With homes in short supply, buyers are in close competition and making high offers to outbid other prospective homeowners.
“I just submitted my fourth offer for a buyer that had been looking for several months. She’s gone over list price every single time,” said Le Sueur Realtor Amber Seaver with Keller Williams. “I did a run through St. Peter yesterday afternoon, just online, and everything in the past few months that I pulled up within the hottest price points between $150-200,000, everything sold at a price point listed above.”
According to statistics provided by the Realtor Association of Southern Minnesota – or RASM – new listings in southern Minnesota have fallen 26% since 2019, while housing prices have shot up. Regionwide, the average and median sales price has risen by $30,000 dollars in two years. With the market so competitive, homeowners are receiving an average 102% of their original list price.
In the Le Sueur, Le Center and Henderson area, new listings are harder to come by and gobbled up fast. The average sales price rose 2.7% between 2020 and 2021, and the average number of days on the market fell by 29%. In the St. Peter, Kasota and Cleveland area, average sales prices rose by 0.7% and the average number of days on the market fell 43%.
While inventory is at an historic low, it’s difficult to know how many buyers are on the market. Seaver said she typically receives two to six offers before a property is sold, which can happen in as little as a week. Despite rising housing costs, Seaver said many buyers are coming into the market to take advantage of low interest rates.
“Sellers are doing great, but so are the buyers,” she said. “I have a lot of people coming to me and saying, ‘I have to buy a house; it’s free money.’ They can get 2.5% on interest and they want to buy before those interest rates go up. Then the sellers are saying ‘My interest rate is much lower that I can afford to move up and have my dream home now for the same mortgage rate I was paying before.’”
But the high competition between buyers can hurt more than just their pocketbooks. Homes sell at such as fast pace, that many buyers don’t have the luxury of waiting to do home inspections or negotiate a better deal.
“Some of them want a house so bad they don’t care what they pay, but its hard because they don’t get to negotiate,” said Vosburg. “Most of the time the highest offers have to get there by a certain date and you don’t know if every offer is lower than yours. In the past, you’ve been able to write an offer and negotiate. Now there isn’t a lot of negotiating.”
Because there is such high competition, Holland said it feels crucial that buyers move fast when they find a home they love and want. With the state of the market today, she said realtors wear a lot of different hats to try to help their clients continue moving forward in the process of finding and buying a home.
“We like to say the right home will come along, and it will,” Holland said. “It’s just not always in the timeline that we want.”
If one doesn’t need to buy a home, Vosburg’s advice was to wait for the market to change.
“Some people I would tell them to wait, because the market will change if they’re not in a hurry,” said Vosburg. “Otherwise, if they want to take advantage of the low interest rate, offer as high as you’re willing to go, so that you’re OK with it if someone else paid more. But there are some buyers who should wait.”
Seaver recommended that buyers hire an agent to get their offer in the door fast.
“Work with a professional because they’re not paying us the seller is, so it’s to their advantage to have someone that can get them into that house immediately,” said Seaver. “They want to work with an agent that is full-time, that as soon as a house goes to the market, they can get them in that house.”
As far as when the inflation bubble will pop, Holland said there is no way to know, just like how it was impossible to know when the market would recover from the 2008 crash.
“I wish we had that crystal ball, but we don’t,” Holland said. “We don’t know what will happen in the next year, and there is always a change that this market will keep going up.”